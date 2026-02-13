City seeking input on its plan to make pedestrian areas more accessible

The city of Rochester is seeking public input on its federally-required ADA Transition Plan . An online meeting is set for noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.

The plan lays out ways the city intends to remove physical barriers and improve access to sidewalks, crosswalks, bus stops, and other pedestrian spaces.

The draft plan is available at cityofrochester.gov/adatransitionplan. The link to the Zoom meeting will be posted at that address on Wednesday.

ASL interpreters will be available during the meeting. Any questions or other accommodation requests can be directed to Darin Ramsey at (585) 428-6695 or darin.ramsay@cityofrochester.gov.