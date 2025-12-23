12:00: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2025, part 1

1:00: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2025, part 2

What was at the top of your reading list this year? As 2025 draws to a close, we bring back an annual tradition: conversations about favorite books! During part one of this two-part episode, our guests share their favorite books that they read in 2025. We also want to hear from you.* Fiction, nonfiction, adult, YA, or kids' books — we discuss it all. Our guests:

Emily Clasper, director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System

Laquanda M. Fields, "the fab librarian"

Michael Solis, executive director of Writers & Books

Justin Murphy, freelance journalist, author of "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York" and research and communications coordinator at Our Local History

Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5 FM



Then in our second hour, we continue the conversation about Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2025. Our guests:



Jim Byrne, adult programming librarian at the Henrietta Public Library

Emily Hessney Lynch, owner/founder of Serve Me the Sky Digital; host of the podcast, "It's a Lot;" and adjunct professor at Nazareth University

Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library

Linda Sue Park, Newbery medalist and author of "A Long Walk to Water" and "Prairie Lotus," among others

Leslie C. Youngblood, author of "Love Like Sky" and "Forever This Summer," among others

