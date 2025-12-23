© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2025

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 23, 2025 at 7:25 AM EST
This stock photo shows a stack of several books on a table.
Roman Motizov
/
Adobe Stock
This stock photo shows a stack of several books on a table.

12:00: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2025, part 1

1:00: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2025, part 2

What was at the top of your reading list this year? As 2025 draws to a close, we bring back an annual tradition: conversations about favorite books! During part one of this two-part episode, our guests share their favorite books that they read in 2025. We also want to hear from you.* Fiction, nonfiction, adult, YA, or kids' books — we discuss it all. Our guests:

  • Emily Clasper, director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System
  • Laquanda M. Fields, "the fab librarian"
  • Michael Solis, executive director of Writers & Books
  • Justin Murphy, freelance journalist, author of "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York" and research and communications coordinator at Our Local History
  • Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5 FM 

*Note: You can interact with the program live by calling 844-295-TALK, by emailing connections@wxxi.org, or commenting on the WXXI News YouTube channel.

Then in our second hour, we continue the conversation about Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2025. Our guests:

  • Jim Byrne, adult programming librarian at the Henrietta Public Library
  • Emily Hessney Lynch, owner/founder of Serve Me the Sky Digital; host of the podcast, "It's a Lot;" and adjunct professor at Nazareth University
  • Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library 
  • Linda Sue Park, Newbery medalist and author of "A Long Walk to Water" and "Prairie Lotus," among others
  • Leslie C. Youngblood, author of "Love Like Sky" and "Forever This Summer," among others

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.