Special programming — "Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites"

12:00: “Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites”

1:00: Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites

We bring you special programming on Christmas Day.

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first “Tinsel Tales” program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. This program is hosted by Lynn Neary.

Featured stories:

Santa Claus, Private Eye (Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre of San Francisco)

Pass The Fois Gras: Christmas Menu Hard To Digest (Firoozeh Dumas)

A 'Silent Night' That Brought Healing (Steve Banko)

The Christmas Club (Bill Harley)

All I Wanted For Christmas (NPR staffers)

Christmas Gift Records (The Ban-Smo Label)

The Night Before Christmas, Latin Style (Read by NPR's Claudio Sanchez)

The Designated Celebrator (Melinda Shoaf)

Christmas Truce (Historian Douglas Brinkley)

Wolf Christmas (Daniel Pinkwater)



Then in our second hour, in keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg, and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. This program is hosted by Lynn Neary.

Featured stories: