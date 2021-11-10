Daniel J. Kushner is arts editor of CITY magazine, which works in partnership with WXXI News. He began writing for CITY in 2015 as a contributing writer, before joining the staff full-time in 2018.

His work has also been published in Opera News, Democrat & Chronicle, The Buffalo News, NewMusicBox, and The Huffington Post.

Daniel wrote the story and libretto for the allegorical opera "The Fox and the Pomegranate," a collaboration with composer Matt Frey. The opera was featured at Fort Worth Opera's inaugural Frontiers showcase in 2013 and won the 2014 Domenic J. Pellicciotti Opera Composition Prize at SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music. Daniel's poetry chapbook, "All Your Changing Faces," was published in 2016.

He is a Buffalo sports devotee, enthusiastic concertgoer, and a fan of all things fermented.