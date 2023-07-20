Tapping into the music of Public Water Supply

Summer is a busy time for working musicians, and the members of local rock-country outfit Public Water Supply are no exception.

Whether Public Water Supply is playing high-energy gigs at venues like the JCC Canalside Stage — where it headlines a fashion-themed show this Saturday — or its two singers Iggy Marino and Adrianna Noone are sharing a bill with high-profile musicians like Lyle Lovett, these artists boast a musical maturity beyond their years.

Guest host Daniel Kushner talks with them about working in the local music scene, their approach to songwriting and collaboration, and their upcoming shows. Our guests:

