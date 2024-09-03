Fringe performances featuring multiple artistic mediums

The concept of “Gesamtkunstwerk” — a total work of art — has captured the imaginations of countless artists since the composer Richard Wagner first coined the term in 1849.

Today, creative works that encompass multiple artistic disciplines from music and visual art to dance and theater continue to be regularly presented to audiences — especially at Rochester Fringe Festival. What does it take to make these complex and compelling performances happen?

This hour, guest host Daniel Kushner talks to three artists whose multidisciplinary work will be featured at this year’s festival.

In studio:

