Connections

Fringe performances featuring multiple artistic mediums

By Daniel J. Kushner,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 3, 2024 at 1:59 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the far left has very short dark hair and a dark beard and is wearing glasses, a blue short sleeved polo shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes; the woman on the near left has long blonde hair and is wearing a grey cardigan, a black shirt and a silver necklace with a diamond shaped pendant; the man on the near right has short dark hair and a dark beard and is wearing a black button down shirt with a grey cardigan; the man on the far right is bald and has a blonde beard and is wearing glasses, a blue, white and black plaid long sleeved button down shirt, a black t-shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Darren Stevenson, (background) Missy Pfohl Smith and Evan Meccarello with guest host Dan Kushner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 3, 2024

The concept of “Gesamtkunstwerk” — a total work of art — has captured the imaginations of countless artists since the composer Richard Wagner first coined the term in 1849.

Today, creative works that encompass multiple artistic disciplines from music and visual art to dance and theater continue to be regularly presented to audiences — especially at Rochester Fringe Festival. What does it take to make these complex and compelling performances happen?

This hour, guest host Daniel Kushner talks to three artists whose multidisciplinary work will be featured at this year’s festival.

In studio:

Daniel J. Kushner
Arts writer Daniel J. Kushner began writing for CITY in 2015 as a contributing writer before joining the staff full-time in 2018.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
