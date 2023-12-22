Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 22, 2023

CITY Magazine

First hour: 2023 local music recap

Second hour: What makes a "great" dive bar?

The year is almost behind us, so we at WXXI and CITY Magazine thought we’d take a look back at the music we loved. 2023 gave us new music from popular Rochester singer-songwriters with national profiles – Danielle Ponder and Mikaela Davis. We also got EPs from relative newcomers to the scene – the folk band, Wovenhome, and indie lo-fi act, Georgie. This hour, our panel of in-house music experts talks about CITY’s year-in-review music recap, and we listen to selections from the playlist, which features 12 tracks that stuck with us — from hip-hop and indie rock to jazz and Afrofuturist soul. Our guests:



Mona Seghatoleslami, music director and host of WXXI Classical 91.5 FM

Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine

Ryan Yarmel, music director and host of WXXI FM 88.5’s “The Route”

Then, in our second hour — what makes a "great" dive bar? Cheap drinks? A good pool table? Free popcorn? Someone crying by the jukebox? Can a dive bar be created on purpose, or does it slowly happen over time? And, of course — where are Rochester's most standout divey spots? CITY Magazine editor-in-chief Leah Stacy leads a panel about the local dive bar scene with a handful of folks from the industry. Our guests: