© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

2023 local music recap

By Daniel J. Kushner,
Megan Mack
Published December 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST
(foreground) Mona Seghatoleslami, (background) Jacob Walsh, and Ryan Yarmel on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Mona Seghatoleslami, (background) Jacob Walsh, and Ryan Yarmel on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 22, 2023

The year is almost behind us, so we at WXXI and CITY Magazine thought we’d take a look back at the music we loved.

2023 gave us new music from popular Rochester singer-songwriters with national profiles – Danielle Ponder and Mikaela Davis. We also got EPs from relative newcomers to the scene – the folk band, Wovenhome, and indie lo-fi act, Georgie.

This hour, guest host Daniel J. Kushner and a panel of in-house music experts talk about CITY’s year-in-review music recap, and we listen to selections from the playlist, which features 12 tracks that stuck with us — from hip-hop and indie rock to jazz and Afrofuturist soul.

Our guests:

Connections
Daniel J. Kushner
Arts writer Daniel J. Kushner began writing for CITY in 2015 as a contributing writer before joining the staff full-time in 2018.
See stories by Daniel J. Kushner
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack