2023 local music recap

The year is almost behind us, so we at WXXI and CITY Magazine thought we’d take a look back at the music we loved.

2023 gave us new music from popular Rochester singer-songwriters with national profiles – Danielle Ponder and Mikaela Davis. We also got EPs from relative newcomers to the scene – the folk band, Wovenhome, and indie lo-fi act, Georgie.

This hour, guest host Daniel J. Kushner and a panel of in-house music experts talk about CITY’s year-in-review music recap, and we listen to selections from the playlist, which features 12 tracks that stuck with us — from hip-hop and indie rock to jazz and Afrofuturist soul.

Our guests:

