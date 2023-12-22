2023 local music recap
The year is almost behind us, so we at WXXI and CITY Magazine thought we’d take a look back at the music we loved.
2023 gave us new music from popular Rochester singer-songwriters with national profiles – Danielle Ponder and Mikaela Davis. We also got EPs from relative newcomers to the scene – the folk band, Wovenhome, and indie lo-fi act, Georgie.
This hour, guest host Daniel J. Kushner and a panel of in-house music experts talk about CITY’s year-in-review music recap, and we listen to selections from the playlist, which features 12 tracks that stuck with us — from hip-hop and indie rock to jazz and Afrofuturist soul.
Our guests:
- Mona Seghatoleslami, music director and host of WXXI Classical 91.5 FM
- Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
- Ryan Yarmel, music director and host of WXXI FM 88.5’s “The Route”