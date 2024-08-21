© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

What does it take to be a novelist?

By Daniel J. Kushner,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 21, 2024 at 2:23 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the left has long dark hair and is wearing a black short sleeved t-shirt; the man in the center has short brown hair and is wearing a white long sleeved button down shirt; the man on the right is bald and has a blonde beard and is wearing glasses, a red and white plaid long sleeved button down shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Kristen Felicetti and Charlie DeMott Wildey with guest host Daniel Kushner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Musician Josh Tillman, better known as Father John Misty, accurately pointed out the sheer grandiosity inherent in being an author when he sang, “I’m writing a novel, because it’s never been done before.”

While it’s not uncommon to hear someone is planning to write another novel, it’s less likely you’ll get to see the finished product. So what does it actually take — from writing to publishing to self-promotion — to produce a novel of one’s own?

This hour, we talk to two Rochester-area writers who made it happen and get their insight on what it means to successfully pen a major work of fiction.

CITY Magazine arts writer Daniel Kushner hosts this discussion with our guests:

Connections
Daniel J. Kushner
Arts writer Daniel J. Kushner began writing for CITY in 2015 as a contributing writer before joining the staff full-time in 2018.
See stories by Daniel J. Kushner
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams