What does it take to be a novelist?

Musician Josh Tillman, better known as Father John Misty, accurately pointed out the sheer grandiosity inherent in being an author when he sang, “I’m writing a novel, because it’s never been done before.”

While it’s not uncommon to hear someone is planning to write another novel, it’s less likely you’ll get to see the finished product. So what does it actually take — from writing to publishing to self-promotion — to produce a novel of one’s own?

This hour, we talk to two Rochester-area writers who made it happen and get their insight on what it means to successfully pen a major work of fiction.

CITY Magazine arts writer Daniel Kushner hosts this discussion with our guests:

