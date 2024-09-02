© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Fringe performances featuring multiple artistic mediums; and what’s next for Rochester’s Animal Shelter: coming up on "Connections," Tuesday, September 3, 2024

WXXI News | By Daniel J. Kushner,
Megan MackEvan Dawson
Published September 2, 2024 at 9:45 PM EDT
Black, white, and orange logo for Rochester Fringe Festival: an image of dancers and actors performing on buildings
Provided

12:00: Fringe performances featuring multiple artistic mediums

1:00: Special rebroadcast* – What’s next for Rochester’s Animal Shelter?

The concept of “Gesamtkunstwerk” — a total work of art — has captured the imaginations of countless artists since the composer Richard Wagner first coined the term in 1849. Today, creative works that encompass multiple artistic disciplines from music and visual art to dance and theater continue to be regularly presented to audiences — especially at Rochester Fringe Festival. What does it take to make these complex and compelling performances happen? This hour, guest host Daniel Kushner talks to three artists whose multidisciplinary work will be featured at this year’s festival. In studio:

  • Missy Pfohl Smith, BIODANCE
  • Evan Meccarello, Cordancia Chamber Orchestra
  • Darren Stevenson, PUSH Physical Theatre

Then in our second hour, Rochester’s animal shelter is at a pivotal moment as homeless pets face new challenges. WXXI's Jasmin Singer, Beth Adams, and Brian Sharp have spent the last couple months investigating the situation. We discuss their reporting, the state of the shelter, and what's next. Our guests:

  • Jennifer Brown, founder and vice chairperson of the board of directors for Verona Street Animal Society
  • Shirley Green, Ed.D., commissioner of the Department of Recreation and Human Services at the City of Rochester
  • Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

*Note: This broadcast originally aired on August 15, 2024.
Connections
Daniel J. Kushner
Arts writer Daniel J. Kushner began writing for CITY in 2015 as a contributing writer before joining the staff full-time in 2018.
See stories by Daniel J. Kushner
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.