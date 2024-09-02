Fringe performances featuring multiple artistic mediums; and what’s next for Rochester’s Animal Shelter: coming up on "Connections," Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Provided

12:00: Fringe performances featuring multiple artistic mediums

1:00: Special rebroadcast* – What’s next for Rochester’s Animal Shelter?

The concept of “Gesamtkunstwerk” — a total work of art — has captured the imaginations of countless artists since the composer Richard Wagner first coined the term in 1849. Today, creative works that encompass multiple artistic disciplines from music and visual art to dance and theater continue to be regularly presented to audiences — especially at Rochester Fringe Festival. What does it take to make these complex and compelling performances happen? This hour, guest host Daniel Kushner talks to three artists whose multidisciplinary work will be featured at this year’s festival. In studio:



Missy Pfohl Smith, BIODANCE

Evan Meccarello, Cordancia Chamber Orchestra

Darren Stevenson, PUSH Physical Theatre

Then in our second hour, Rochester’s animal shelter is at a pivotal moment as homeless pets face new challenges. WXXI's Jasmin Singer, Beth Adams, and Brian Sharp have spent the last couple months investigating the situation. We discuss their reporting, the state of the shelter, and what's next. Our guests:



Jennifer Brown, founder and vice chairperson of the board of directors for Verona Street Animal Society

Shirley Green, Ed.D., commissioner of the Department of Recreation and Human Services at the City of Rochester

Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

*Note: This broadcast originally aired on August 15, 2024.