Connections

What does it take to be a novelist; and if you had to stop using plastic for a month, could you do it?: coming up on "Connections," Wednesday, August 21, 2024

WXXI News |
Megan MackEvan Dawson
Published August 20, 2024 at 10:46 PM EDT
Nataliya Arzamasova
/
iStockphoto

12:00: What does it take to be a novelist?

1:00: Special rebroadcast - If you had to stop using plastic for a month, could you do it?

Musician Josh Tillman, better known as Father John Misty, accurately pointed out the sheer grandiosity inherent in being an author when he sang, “I’m writing a novel, because it’s never been done before.” While it’s not uncommon to hear someone is planning to write another novel, it’s less likely you’ll get to see the finished product. So what does it actually take — from writing to publishing to self-promotion — to produce a novel of one’s own? This hour, we talk to two Rochester-area writers who made it happen and get their insight on what it means to successfully pen a major work of fiction. CITY Magazine arts writer Daniel Kushner hosts this discussion with our guests:

  • Kristen Felicetti, author of “Log Off”
  • Charlie DeMott Wildey, author of “Lightning Bolt”

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast that centers on a question: if you had to stop using plastic for a month, could you do it? Plastic has provided many societal improvements; it's also become a default packaging product for companies who would prefer not to make changes. Beyond Plastics is an organization that pushes a "Plastic Free July." It coincides with an effort to pressure banks to cut investments into fossil fuel companies. During this special rebroadcast, our guests discuss grassroots efforts aimed at reducing plastic and fossil fuels. Our guests:

  • Jim Bearden, retired sociologist and volunteer for Third Act
  • Melissa Carlson, environmental activist working on plastics reduction bills in New York State
  • Alexis Goldsmith, national organizing director for Beyond Plastics
  • Samantha Romanick, Ph.D., postdoctoral fellow in biomedical engineering at the University of Rochester
