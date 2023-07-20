Coming up on Connections: Thursday, July 20, 2023

First Hour: Conversation on Nuclear Disarmament

Second Hour: Tapping into the music of Public Water Supply

In tandem with the premiere of the Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer at the Little Theatre, the arrival of the nuclear abolition advocacy ship the Golden Rule into Rochester, and the 78th Anniversary of the Trinity Test, guest host Gino Fanelli hosts a conversation on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. Joining him are members of Veterans for Peace to discuss the movement against nuclear weapons.

James Swarts, President of the Rochester Chapter of Veterans for Peace

Holly Adams, member of the the Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace

Gerry Condon, President of Veterans for Peace's Golden Rule Committee

Kiko Johnston-Kitazawa, captain of the Golden Rule

Then in our second hour, summer is a busy time for working musicians, and the members of local rock-country outfit Public Water Supply are no exception. Whether Public Water Supply is playing high-energy gigs at venues like the JCC Canalside Stage — where it headlines a fashion-themed show this Saturday — or its two singers Iggy Marino and Adrianna Noone are sharing a bill with high-profile musicians like Lyle Lovett, these artists boast a musical maturity beyond their years. Guest host Daniel Kushner talks with them about working in the local music scene, their approach to songwriting and collaboration, and their upcoming shows. Our guests: