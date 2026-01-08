DEC wants input on its proposed mobility device policy

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public input on a draft policy intended to improve access to the outdoors for people with mobility disabilities.

The department already has a program through which people with disabilities can get permits to access certain state lands by motor vehicle.

The new policy guides the use of what it calls "other power-driven mobility devices" on lands managed by the DEC. That includes battery and fuel-powered devices other than wheelchairs such as golf carts, scooters, e-bikes, and other personal mobility devices.

It also establishes a framework to identify new opportunities for the use of the devices by people with mobility disabilities.

The department is accepting written comments on the draft policy through March 9. It will hold a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 for anyone interested in learning more. The policy is available on the DEC's website, where you can also register for the meeting.