Deadly ICE shooting sparks protests in Rochester and across the nation

Local protests are being planned in response to the deadly shooting of a Minneapolis woman by federal immigration agents.

The gatherings in and around Rochester are part of a nationwide outpouring that has seen large protests not just in Minneapolis but New York City, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Boston.

On Thursday, a collection of local grassroots organizations are slated to rally at 5 p.m. outside of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Rochester border patrol station on Pattonwood Drive in Irondequoit. Another protest is set for 5 p.m. Friday outside City Hall in Geneva.

Michi Wenderlich is campaign and policy coordinator for Metro Justice, one of several organizing groups behind Thursday’s planned protest.

“We need all of our leaders to stand up together and say that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is not welcome in our communities, to recognize that they are an illegitimate, militarized police force, demand that they get out of our cities, and un-fund them,” Wenderlich said.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was killed after an ICE agent shot into the driver’s side of her SUV. Video of the incident show ICE agents approachingto Good’s vehicle, which drives forward as ICE agents open fire.

Vice President J.D. Vance on Thursday described Good as “part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job.” He said the media is “lying” about what happened, and claimed Good was “trying to ram this guy with her car. He shot back, he defended himself.” That claim has been widely rejected by officials in Minnesota.

In Monroe County, elected officials have condemned the actions of ICE after the shooting.

“The video footage is horrific,” reads a statement from the nine members of the Rochester City Council. “A civilian, a U.S. citizen, was shot and killed in broad daylight, in public view, in front of cameras. This individual posed no visible threat, committed no crime, and was violently killed during a federal immigration operation. What the public witnessed was not law enforcement — it was a violent killing. Murder.”

The Democratic majority caucus of the Monroe County Legislature said ICE’s militarization has reached a tipping point.

“Using the military and federal law enforcement in our communities in the way that we have witnessed in recent months is completely inconsistent with the way that the framers of our Constitution intended,” the statement reads. “It has never been about keeping our communities safe. Rather, these tactics have been used to sow fear and create chaos, which could be used to justify more draconian actions in the future. Because we support the members of law enforcement and the military, we call for an immediate end to this practice.”

Congressman Joe Morelle, a Democrat, said he plans to use “every tool available to demand answers from Secretary Noem.”

“This death lies squarely at the feet of the Trump administration,” Morelle said. “It is the result of reckless rhetoric, dangerous policy choices, and the aggressive deployment of inadequately trained officers. America is less safe when volatile ICE officers operate with impunity in our communities.”