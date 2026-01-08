© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

What does American action in Venezuela mean for democracy abroad?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 8, 2026 at 3:13 PM EST
A smiling woman with long brown hair wears a black shirt and jeans.
Provided
Valery Perry
WXXI News

We welcome back Valery Perry from the Democratization Policy Council in Europe. Perry joins us to discuss what American action in Venezuela could mean.

The Trump administration has said that it will act as a superpower, and it will assert American power without apology, particularly in our hemisphere.

Perry has thoughts on what comes next — if the world is divided into spheres of influence. She argues that Europe needs to be prepared to create its own alliances without the United States.

We discuss the various options our allies have, and we explore how we got to the idea that a world governed by a rules-based order ever made sense.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
