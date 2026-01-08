Rochester Rotary seeks candidates for prestigious award

Rochester Rotary is now accepting applications for its 87th annual Rochester Rotary Award.

The award recognizes community members who embody Rotary International's motto of "Service above self." Recipients are not required to be Rotarians and must demonstrate exceptional community spirit, serve as a positive role model, share wisdom and knowledge to empower others, and "touch the lives of many citizens," according to a news release.

The nomination deadline is Feb. 13 and the award will be presented during a ceremony in early June. The nomination form and other details are available on the Rochester Rotary website.