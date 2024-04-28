© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 29, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 28, 2024 at 10:56 PM EDT
A video frame grab from video recorded by a Webster police body camera footage of Monroe County District Attorney, Sandra Doorley being issues a speeding ticket after Doorley failed to stop for the patrol car and drove to her home where the office issues her the ticket.
First hour: The latest on the controversy surrounding District Attorney Sandra Doorley

Second hour: BID opponents on next steps

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley is facing increasing scrutiny after refusing to pull over for a police officer, and then berating and cursing out the officer for doing his job. Doorley issued a statement that was contradicted by police body-worn camera footage. Our guests discuss the latest details; the legal ethics; and the public implications when a district attorney mocks the idea that she would be able to be prosecuted for breaking the law. Our guests:

  • Gino Fanelli, investigations/City Hall reporter for WXXI News
  • Richard Dollinger, former judge and state senator

Then in our second hour, a coalition of business owners, lawmakers, activists, and citizens has been celebrating the demise of the recent downtown Rochester BID proposal. BID stands for Business Improvement District. Now that the BID is dead, what does the coalition want to see happen? They explain. Our guests:

  • Kim Smith, member of Rochester City Council
  • Jackie McGriff, filmmaker, community advocate, and member of the BID Education Committee
  • Kelly Cheatle, artist, community organizer, and member of the BID Education Committee
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
