Across the Universe
About This Section
WXXI News Arts and Life Editor Jeff Spevak's weekly column about all things arts.
Campbell Brothers find meaning in a cover of Coltrane's ‘A Love Supreme’
Jeff Spevak
Rochester's Campbell Brothers have released a new version of John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme."
Music heals Hanna PK and the Blue Hearts
Jeff Spevak
Hanna PK is a prominent figure on the Rochester blues scene. One with a different feel -- a South Korean blues singer.
Across the Universe
Mary Monroe and the spiritual healing of music and dance