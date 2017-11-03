© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Mayoral candidate debate

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 3, 2017 at 2:58 PM EDT
It has been a long campaign season, and on November 7, voters in Rochester will head to the polls to choose their next mayor. The odds are incumbent Lovely Warren will be elected to another term; she easily won the Democratic primary. But, the race isn't over yet and we invited all of the candidates to join us for a debate on Connections.

This hour, we hear from three of the candidates; Mayor Warren's representative told us she's didn't have room in her schedule for this debate. We  talk to Republican Tony Micciche, independent candidate Lori Thomas, and Green Party candidate Alex White about why they want to be mayor, and their thoughts on issues affecting our city.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
