Connections: Mayoral candidate debate

It has been a long campaign season, and on November 7, voters in Rochester will head to the polls to choose their next mayor. The odds are incumbent Lovely Warren will be elected to another term; she easily won the Democratic primary. But, the race isn't over yet and we invited all of the candidates to join us for a debate on Connections.

This hour, we hear from three of the candidates; Mayor Warren's representative told us she's didn't have room in her schedule for this debate. We talk to Republican Tony Micciche, independent candidate Lori Thomas, and Green Party candidate Alex White about why they want to be mayor, and their thoughts on issues affecting our city.