“The Uninhabitable Earth” with David Wallace-Wells

We're diving deep into the chilling realities of climate change with a focus on David Wallace-Wells' influential book, The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming. This episode tackles the profound impacts of global warming and the future that awaits our planet if swift, decisive actions are not taken. Through a discussion that challenges our current understanding and response to climate change, we discuss the necessity of addressing this global emergency with urgency and innovation.

Our conversation will highlight the importance of global cooperation, the role of cutting-edge technologies in reducing our carbon footprint, and the need for systemic changes that embed environmental priorities in every aspect of governance and business.

Our guest (joining remotely):



David Wallace-Wells, author and environmental journalist

