© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

“The Uninhabitable Earth” with David Wallace-Wells

By Jasmin Singer
Published April 26, 2024 at 3:22 PM EDT
David Wallace Wells
Jasmin Singer
/
Jasmin Singer
David Wallace Wells, author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book, "The Uninhabitable Earth," joins us on Environmental Connections with Jasmin Singer

We're diving deep into the chilling realities of climate change with a focus on David Wallace-Wells' influential book, The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming. This episode tackles the profound impacts of global warming and the future that awaits our planet if swift, decisive actions are not taken. Through a discussion that challenges our current understanding and response to climate change, we discuss the necessity of addressing this global emergency with urgency and innovation.

Our conversation will highlight the importance of global cooperation, the role of cutting-edge technologies in reducing our carbon footprint, and the need for systemic changes that embed environmental priorities in every aspect of governance and business.

Our guest (joining remotely):

  • David Wallace-Wells, author and environmental journalist

Tune in on the last Friday of every month from 12-2 p.m. for Environmental Connections with host Jasmin Singer.

Tags
Connections Environmental Connections
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
See stories by Jasmin Singer