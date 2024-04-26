© 2024 WXXI News
Rewilding and how to revive nature's resilience

By Jasmin Singer
Published April 26, 2024 at 3:28 PM EDT
Janet Chaize, Lorna Wright, and Marisa Riggi on Environmental Connections with Jasmin Singer
Jason Milton
/
WXXI News
This hour, we're exploring the vital role of rewilding in sustaining our planet. We delve into the principles of restoring wilderness areas, reintroducing keystone species, and connecting disparate habitats to ensure the flow of genetic diversity and ecological resilience. Our panel will discuss the practical applications of rewilding — from large-scale wilderness projects to initiatives in urban green spaces — and how we can engage in these efforts to support environmental sustainability.

Our guests:

  • Matthew Perry (joining remotely), Conservation Director at Spring Farm Cares.
  • Marisa Riggi, Executive Director of Western NY Land Conservancy
  • Janet Chaize, Vice President of the Rush Recreation and Park Association
  • Lorna Wright, Deputy Executive Director of Genesee Land Trust

Tune in on the last Friday of every month from 12-2 p.m. for Environmental Connections with host Jasmin Singer.

