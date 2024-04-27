City Council questions Doorley’s fitness for office, suggests DA has lost public trust

City Council questions DA Sandra Doorley’s “fitness” for office, suggesting she has lost public trust

Whether District Attorney Sandra Doorley can remain in office is being questioned in the wake of a video showing her rebuffing a police officer who stopped her for speeding.

All nine members of the Rochester City Council signed onto a letter asking New York State Attorney General Letitia James to investigate, writing: “This incident has led us to question her fitness to serve as District Attorney.”

The members of Council are all Democrats, as is James. Doorley is a Republican.

The move comes in the wake of the release of body-worn camera footage of an April 22 traffic stop of Doorley. In that footage, obtained by WXXI News via a Freedom of Information Law request, Doorley can be seen berating a Webster Police Department officer. She repeatedly tells him to leave and tells him to give her a ticket because she’s the one who prosecutes them. Doorley had been clocked going 55 in a 35-mph zone on Phillips Road. Rather than pulling over, she drove to her home a short distance away.

Doorley’s behavior in the video became national news shortly after its release on Friday.

“As public officials, we are held to the highest standards of ethics, accountability, and respect for the law,” the letter reads. “The behavior exhibited by Ms. Doorley during the traffic stop, as captured in the body camera footage, appears to violate these standards. Such behavior undermines the credibility and integrity of our justice system and erodes public trust.”

You can watch the full video here. (The video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Doorley has not commented since release of the video Friday but, a day prior, issued a statement accepting responsibility for her actions and stating that, “nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws.”

Under state law, the governor has the unique authority to remove certain officials from office, including district attorneys. Gov. Kathy Hochul has thus far been silent on the matter. Though past governors have threatened to exercise their removal power, it’s been nearly 100 years since anyone has done so.

The City Council letter goes on to question whether Doorley’s behavior in the video is indicative of a broader trend and may compromise her credibility as a prosecutor.

“It is crucial to determine whether her actions during the traffic stop reflect broader issues that could impact the fair administration of justice in Monroe County,” the letter reads. “Furthermore, an investigation will help ensure accountability and demonstrate that no one, regardless of their position, is above the law.”

Doorley was ticketed for speeding, pleaded guilty, and paid the fine a day later.

