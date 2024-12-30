Monroe County election guide: How and where to vote and who the candidates are

Between presidential, congressional, and statehouse elections, New York has two separate primaries and a general election this year.

And for voters, that means a lot of dates and other information to keep track of. We're here to help, so we’ve laid out the important deadlines and other information around voting.



Am I registered to vote? Who are my candidates?

Check your registration status and polling place here.

This simple online tool will let you find a sample ballot listing your candidates by name, district and party affiliation. It will also tell you if you are already registered to vote or if you need to register.



What's on the ballot

Nov. 5: General election. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The presidential race is on the ballot as are contests for the 25th Congressional District, all state Assembly seats, all state Senate seats, Monroe County clerk, and a few local races. Early voting takes place from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.

A list of all early voting sites can be found on the Monroe County Board of Elections website, monroecounty.gov/elections-earlyvoting .

General Election ballot measures

Early last year, state lawmakers passed the Equal Rights Amendment for the second consecutive legislative session, and following a legal battle it will appear on the ballot.

The New York Civil Liberties Union says the amendment would prohibit discrimination by the state government on grounds of race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, creed, religion, or sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive health care and autonomy.

It would also, in effect, make abortion a constitutional right in the state.

The state has similar anti-discrimination laws on the books as well as laws protecting abortion access. But supporters say the constitutional amendment is necessary to shield those rights and protections from “shifting political winds . ”

Some oppose the measure because of the abortion rights provision, and they’ve cited concern about transgender athletes playing on girls' sports teams and parental rights.

Greece ballot measure

Voters in Greece will be asked to consider a local law amending the procedure for filling vacancies on the Town Board and the supervisor position.

The town has said the change is necessary to bring the town statute in line with state law. Under the proposed local law, when a vacancy arises, members of the Town Board would vote on the replacement.

They would choose from a list of at least two town residents, which would be provided by the town or ward committee of the political party to which the previous seat-holder belonged. But the law would also allow the Town Board to consider qualified candidates who are not on the list.

The appointment of a candidate would require a simple majority vote.

Rush ballot measure

Voters in Rush will decide whether to authorize the town to amend a lease agreement it has with A Horse's Friend Inc., extending the lease term through 2035.

The town has leased a portion of a town nature park called White Springs Farm on East River Road to A Horse's Friend since 2022. The nonprofit outreach program introduces youths from underserved populations to horses and riding.

The town board signed off on the lease terms last fall. Other amendments would clarify the area under lease as well as common areas of the property the organization shares with the New York Museum of Transportation.

A group of residents petitioned to have the matter placed on the ballot, arguing taxpayers should make the decision about a private use of public parkland. The town sought to void the referendum petition earlier this year but a judge denied the town’s request.

How to vote

You can cast your ballot in person at your assigned polling place on Election Day. During the early voting period (see above for dates), you can do so at any of the polling sites. If you qualify, you may also request an absentee ballot.

The 2024 elections will be the first in which New York has early mail-in voting. Voters can request a mail-in ballot from the state Board of Elections or their county Board of Elections up to 10 days before an election. They'll have to mail them back, bring them to an early voting site, submit them to the County Board of Elections, or bring them to a polling site in the county by 9 p.m. on the day of the election.



Voter registration deadlines

Oct. 21: The last day for registered voters to change their ADDRESS before the general election.

The last day for registered voters to change their ADDRESS before the general election. Oct. 26: The last day to REGISTER ahead of the general election.

Mail-in voting deadlines

Oct. 26: The last day to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot for the general election.

The last day to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot for the general election. Nov. 5: The date by which all absentee and mail-in ballots must be postmarked.

Here's what to do if your ability to vote is challenged

The Monroe County Board of Elections recommends that voters request an affidavit ballot if they report to their polling sites but are told they aren’t on the list of eligible voters.

Voters complete those ballots on the spot, and the Board of Elections later checks them against its records to determine whether those individuals were eligible to vote.

The state Attorney General's Office also operates an Election Protection Hotline during early voting and on election days. The volunteers who staff it can work with local Boards of Election to troubleshoot or resolve issues. That number is (866) 390-2992, and voters can also submit complaints online at electionhotline.ag.ny.gov .

U.S. Senate candidates

Kirsten Gillibrand

Party line: Democratic

Place of residence: Albany

Age: 57 Campaign Site Gillibrand has served as the U.S. senator for New York since 2009. She previously served one term in the House of Representatives. Gillibrand did not join “Connections with Evan Dawson” for a campaign discussion, but she did appear on the show in June. To hear that conversation, click here . Provided Mike Sapraicone

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Oyster Bay

Age: 67 Campaign Site Sapraicone founded a company that provides security services to businesses. He retired from the New York Police Department as a detective. Sapraicone's team did not respond to multiple invitations to appear on “Connections with Evan Dawson.” Provided Diane Sare Party line: LaRouche

Place of residence: Sloatsburg

Age: 58 Campaign Site Sare attended the New England Conservatory of Music. She's worked extensively on political organizing for the programs and presidential campaigns of the late Lyndon LaRouche. To hear Sare on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided

New York House of Representatives candidates

New York's 25th Congressional District

District Map



Joe Morelle

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Irondequoit

Age: 67 Campaign Site

Facebook Morelle is the incumbent House Representative for the 25th District, and a former Assembly majority leader. To hear Morelle on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided Gregg Sadwick

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Penfield

Age: 58 Campaign Site

Facebook Sadwick is the owner and operator of Solid Surfaces and Flower City Collision. To hear Sadwick on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided

State Legislature: Senate and Assembly

New York’s legislative branch comprises the Senate and the Assembly. Think of them the same way you would the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

New York State Senate

The primary purpose of the 63-member Senate, the upper house in New York’s legislature, is to oversee the state’s purse. The includes shaping and approving the state’s budget, which is $237 billion for the current fiscal year. The budget covers everything from school aid and state agency operations to local infrastructure projects and, this year, changes in state alcoholic beverage laws.

The Senate’s other fundamental purpose is to draft laws intended to address the needs and concerns of communities they represent.

In other words, the legislative branch touches every aspect of New Yorkers’ lives.

Senators serve two-year terms and are paid $142,000 a year plus per diems and leadership stipends.

New York State Senate candidates

New York's 54th Senate District

Scott Comegys

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Palmyra

Age: 53 Campaign Site

Facebook Comegys was facilities manager at Strong Memorial Hospital. He's the Wayne County Democratic Committee chair and runs an alpaca farm. To hear Comegys on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided Pam Helming

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Canandaigua

Age: 62 Campaign Site The incumbent 54th District senator has experience in regulatory affairs, land use planning, and managing group homes, and has worked for over 30 years in commercial property management. Helming declined to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson." Provided

New York's 55th Senate District

Samra Brouk

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Rochester

Age: 38 Campaign Site

Facebook Brouk currently serves as the 55th District senator. She's worked in nonprofits and fundraising for startup companies. To hear Brouk on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided / Provided Samra Brouk Luis Martínez

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Pittsford

Age: 76 Campaign Site Before running for the 55th District senate, Martínez had a 40-year career in human resources. To hear Martínez on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided

New York's 56th Senate District

Jeremy Cooney

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Rochester

Age: 43 Campaign Site

Facebook The incumbent 56th District senator has held several positions in government, philanthropic fundraising, and public strategy. To hear Cooney on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided James VanBrederode

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Gates

Age: 61 Campaign Site

Facebook VanBrederode is the retired Gates police chief. VanBrederode declined to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson." Provided

New York's 62nd Senate District

Robert Ortt

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: North Tonawanda

Age: 45 Campaign Site

Facebook The incumbent 62nd District senator is leader of the chamber’s Republican minority and the former mayor of North Tonawanda. He is a veteran who works as a personal financial analyst. Ortt is running unopposed and did not appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson." Provided

New York State Assembly

The primary purpose of the 150-member Assembly, the lower house in New York’s Legislature, is to oversee the state’s purse. That includes shaping and approving the state’s budget, which is $237 billion for the current fiscal year. The budget covers everything from school aid and state agency operations to local infrastructure projects and, this year, changes in state alcoholic beverage laws.

The Assembly’s other fundamental purpose is to draft laws intended to address the needs and concerns of the communities they represent.

In other words, the legislative branch touches every aspect of New Yorkers’ lives.

Assemblymembers serve two-year terms and are paid $142,000 a year plus per diems and leadership stipends.

New York State Assembly candidates

New York's 130th Assembly District

Brian Manktelow

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Lyons

Age: 61 Campaign Site The incumbent 130th District Assemblymember is a veteran who owns and operates Manktelow Farms in Lyons. To hear Manktelow on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided James Schuler

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Palmyra

Age: 56 Campaign Site

Facebook Schuler is the assistant director of Youth Advocate Programs, a nonprofit that provides services as alternatives to youth incarceration, congregate child welfare, behavioral health and intellectual disabilities placements. To hear Schuler on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided

New York's 133rd Assembly District

Andrea Bailey

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Geneseo

Age: 51 Campaign Site Bailey is the Livingston County clerk and a former Geneseo Town Board member. She's worked in retail management. To hear Bailey on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided Colleen Walsh-Williams

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Avon

Age: 55 Campaign Site Walsh-Williams has held positions in several state departments. She has served as an elected union leader and as the Public Employees Federation's Rochester regional director. She also served two terms on the Red Creek Central School Board. To hear Walsh-Williams on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided

New York's 134th Assembly District

District Map



Joshua Jensen

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Greece

Age: 36 Campaign Site

Facebook Jensen is the incumbent 134th District Assemblymember. A former Greece Town Board member, Jensen has worked in several public relations positions. Jensen is running unopposed. To listen to him during his appearance on "Connections," click here . Provided

New York's 135th Assembly District

Kimberly DeRosa

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Penfield

Age: 47 Campaign Site DeRosa has a background in management and human resources and homeschooling. DeRosa didn't respond to multiple requests to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson." Provided Jen Lunsford

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Penfield

Age: 42 Campaign Site

Facebook Lunsford is the incumbent 135th District Assemblymember. As an attorney, she handled personal injury, workers' compensation, and Social Security disability matters. To hear Lunsford on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided

New York's 136th Assembly District

Sarah Clark

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Rochester

Age: 50 Campaign Site

Facebook Clark is the incumbent 136th District Assemblymember, and a former aide to Sens. Kirsten Gilibrand and Hillary Rodham Clinton. To hear Clark on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided Orlando Rivera

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Rochester

Age: 48 Campaign Site Rivera is a licensed real estate professional. To hear Rivera on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided

New York's 137th Assembly District

Demond Meeks

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Rochester

Age: 45 Campaign Site The incumbent 137th District Assemblymember was the administrative organizer for 1199 SEIU. Meeks defeated Rochester City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot in a June Democratic primary. To hear Meeks on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided / Provided Demond Meeks Marcus Williams

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Rochester

Age: 42 Twitter

Facebook Williams is an entrepreneur. To hear Williams on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided

New York's 138th Assembly District

Harry Bronson

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Rochester

Age: 65 Campaign Site The incumbent 138th District Assemblymember is a former Monroe County legislator and formerly owned Equal Grounds coffee shop with his husband. To hear Bronson on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided Tracy DiFlorio

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Chili

Age: 61 Campaign Site DiFlorio has been a Monroe County legislator since 2016. She was a former Chili Town Board member and works as a Quality Systems training specialist at Bausch + Lomb. DiFlorio didn't respond to multiple requests to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson." Provided

New York's 139th Assembly District

Steve Hawley

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Batavia

Age: 77 Campaign Site The incumbent 139th District Assemblymember owns a property and casualty insurance agency. Hawley is the former owner and operator of a farm. Hawley is running unopposed. To listen to him during his appearance on "Connections," click here . Provided / Provided

Monroe County Clerk

The Monroe County Clerk’s Office has a lot of responsibilities, but it’s easiest to think of its staff as the county’s recordkeepers and the office as a repository for all kinds of very important documents.

It holds records of deeds going back to the days before Rochester was a city and Monroe County was incorporated. It accepts pistol permit applications and keeps issued permits on file. And it operates Department of Motor Vehicles offices around the county on behalf of the state.

It also serves as a passport agent for the federal government and keeps doing-business-as, or DBA, filings on file.

Those are just some of the things the office does. Much of it is not controversial, but when issues do flare up, they tend to be around pistol permits, the locations and hours of the DMV offices, and how the office handles sensitive personal information.

The county clerk serves a four-year term and is paid $115,000.



Monroe County Clerk candidates

Jamie Romeo

Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Irondequoit

Age: 39 Campaign Site

Facebook Romeo was appointed as county clerk in February 2020, elected to a four-year term that November. Before that, she served in the state Assembly for a little over a year, as chair and executive director of the Monroe County Democratic Committee, and as a legislative aide in the state Senate and county Legislature. To hear Romeo on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here . Provided Peter Vazquez

Party lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of residence: Henrietta

Age: 52 Campaign Site

Facebook Vazquez was host of "Next Steps" show on WYSL, former executive director of an affordable housing complex, former teacher at Charles Finney School and former adjunct professor at Roberts Wesleyan, and a disabled veteran. To hear Vazquez on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here .

Provided Ann Lewis

Party line: Monroe County Integrity Party

Place of residence: Rochester

Age: 66 Facebook Lewis works as a special education teacher in the Rochester City School District and she previously worked for 16 years as a rehabilitation counselor at the Monroe County Jail. Due to show scheduling issues, Lewis did not appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

Provided

Rochester City Court Judge

Rochester City Court, like other municipal courts, handles both civil and misdemeanor criminal cases.

The judges preside over arraignments and criminal trials, small claims matters, dangerous dog hearings, code enforcement cases, and much more. They also handle eviction cases and other landlord-tenant matters; in Rochester, those are heard in the court's Housing Part. City Court, unlike its suburban counterparts, does not handle traffic violations.

Rochester City Court judges serve 10-year terms and are paid a $113,900 annual salary.



Rochester City Court Judicial candidate

Michael Geraci

Party line: Democratic

Place of residence: Rochester

Age: 38 Campaign Site

Facebook Geraci has worked as an attorney for 12 years. He opened his own practice, Geraci Law Offices, in 2018, and before that was an associate at Trevett Cristo Salzer Andolina. Geraci defeated former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren in the June Democratic primary. Geraci is running unopposed and did not appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson." Provided / Provided

Monroe Family Court Judge

Family Court judges hear matters involving children and families.

Cases within their jurisdiction include adoptions, guardianship, foster care approval and review, juvenile delinquency and Persons in Need of Supervision, domestic violence matters, child protective proceedings around abuse and neglect, termination of parental rights, custody and visitation of children, and child support.

Family courts do not grant divorces in New York. That power falls to the state Supreme Court.

Like other judicial candidates, the people seeking Family Court seats face tight restrictions on how they can campaign. In New York, judicial candidates are generally not permitted to be involved in political activities, except for in a limited capacity to advance their own candidacy.

They also cannot personally solicit or accept campaign contributions; that type of activity must occur through a committee selected by the candidate. They also are not allowed to make pledges or promises regarding how they would decide matters before them, and they are not allowed to endorse other candidates.

Most judicial candidates stick to emphasizing their work history as they try to convince voters they are the best choice. They can discuss their opponents' qualifications, but are required to be truthful in doing so.

Family Court judges serve 10-year terms and make an annual salary of $221,100.



Monroe Family Court judicial candidate

Ella Marshall Party lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of residence: Irondequoit

Age: 47 Campaign Site

Facebook Marshall is currently a self-employed attorney. She worked for seven years as an attorney for the child at the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, five years as an assistant district attorney in the Child Abuse bureau and just under a year as deputy county attorney in the Child Services Unit. Marshall is running unopposed and did not appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson." Provided

Monroe County Court

County Court serves as a trial court and the judges largely handle felony criminal cases, though like town and village courts they can hear cases that are misdemeanors or minor offenses.

They also have some authority to hear cases where the plaintiff claims damages of up to $25,000.

County court judges serve 10-year terms and are paid annual salaries of $232,600.

The seat became vacant after former County Court Judge Meredith Vacca was confirmed as a federal judge for the Western District of New York. The candidates are bound by the same campaign rules as Family Court and state Supreme Court judges.

Michael Ansaldi Party line: Democratic

Place of residence: Pittsford

Age: 36 Facebook Site Ansaldi is a sitting Pittsford town justice. He has worked as principal confidential law clerk to Monroe County Court Judge Michael Dollinger. He previously had his own law office and worked for other firms. To hear the conversation the candidates had on "Connections," click here . Provided Joseph Dinolfo Party line: Republican

Place of residence: Perinton

Age: 59 Dinolfo has been an attorney with the New York State Appellate Division since 2011. Before that, he practiced law privately for 18 years. He has practiced family, civil, and criminal law and served as a hearing examiner for the city of Rochester. To hear the conversation the candidates had on "Connections," click here . Provided

New York State Supreme Court

New York state Supreme Court generally hears civil matters, including those involving large amounts of money as well as divorce, separation, and annulment cases.

While Supreme Court justices can hear felony criminal cases, they generally do not outside of New York City, according to the state court system.

Supreme Court justices serve 14-year terms and are paid annual salaries of $232,600.

The candidates are running for one of two seats in the 7th Judicial District, which covers Monroe, Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties.