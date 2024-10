WXXI News

We sit down with Scott Comegys, who is running for New York State Senate in District 54. The district includes Ontario, Wayne, and Livingston counties, as well as parts of Monroe County.

We talk with Comegys about his platform and priorities for office.

Our guest:



Scott Comegys, candidate for New York State Senate, District 54

*Note: Comegys' opponent, Pamela Helming, declined to appear on this program.