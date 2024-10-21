© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Joe Morelle, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional district

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 21, 2024 at 3:04 PM EDT
Two smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man at left has short grey hair and is wearing a white collared shirt, a grey suit, and a red tie; the man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt and a light blue plaid blazer
1 of 1  — Joe Morelle on Connections.jfif
Joe Morelle on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 21, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

We begin our final week of candidate conversations with Rep. Joe Morelle, who is seeking a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives for New York's 25th Congressional District. We discuss his record, his goals, and he answers our questions and yours.

Our guest:

  • Joe Morelle, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional district

*Note: Rep. Morelle was only available until 12:45 p.m. His opponent, Gregg Sadwick, will be a guest on this program on Thursday, 10/24. The final segment of this hour features Jeremy Moule and David Streever discussing WXXI's election coverage, including the WXXI Local Elections Guide, where you can read more about the 25th Congressional district race and other races you'll see on your ballot.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
