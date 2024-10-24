We talk with Gregg Sadwick, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional District.

Sadwick is a Navy veteran and small business owner hoping to unseat Rep. Joe Morelle. He joins us in the studio to discuss his platform and priorities for office, if elected.

Our guest:



Gregg Sadwick, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional District

*Notes: To hear our interview with Sadwick's opponent, Joe Morelle, click here.

You can read more about this race and others you'll see on your ballot in the WXXI Local Elections Guide.