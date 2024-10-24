© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Gregg Sadwick, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional District

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 24, 2024 at 3:19 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in radio talk studio: the man on the left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a blue long sleeved button down shirt; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a dark grey long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
Gregg Sadwick on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 24, 2024

We talk with Gregg Sadwick, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional District.

Sadwick is a Navy veteran and small business owner hoping to unseat Rep. Joe Morelle. He joins us in the studio to discuss his platform and priorities for office, if elected.

Our guest:

*Notes: To hear our interview with Sadwick's opponent, Joe Morelle, click here.
You can read more about this race and others you'll see on your ballot in the WXXI Local Elections Guide.

Connections Monroe County elections 2024
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
