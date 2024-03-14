The 2022 election in New York will decide the direction of the state and Monroe County for years to come.... blah blah blah. (SEO RICH)

More copy here. About two sentences. I’m going to write a third sentence here just to take up more space and make it more representative of the length, I guess this one could be 3 sentences.

Heyo, now we’re into the third graf. This one is one to two sentences, like the last one! Maybe slightly shorter with a call to action: “Make your voting plan now” or “Send us your questions” or....