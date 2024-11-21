Local labor leaders on their efforts to organize workers
How will the next administration treat organized labor? Leaders from the UAW and AFL-CIO call Trump and his business allies “union busters.”
Is that fair? We talk to leaders in the local labor movement about their attempts to organize workers.
In studio:
- Maria Fisher, political and communications director for AFSCME Council 66
- Patrick Coyle, chief of staff for the Rochester Labor Council
- Rich Winter, vice president of CWA Local 1170
- Christina Christman, president of the Federation of Social Workers