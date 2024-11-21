© 2024 WXXI News
Local labor leaders on their efforts to organize workers

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 21, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST
How will the next administration treat organized labor? Leaders from the UAW and AFL-CIO call Trump and his business allies “union busters.”

Is that fair? We talk to leaders in the local labor movement about their attempts to organize workers.

In studio:

