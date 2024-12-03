Former Sanders supporters on the rightward shift in many American counties

WXXI News

Since Election Day, Democrats have been searching for answers on how to stop the rightward shift in many American counties. Urban, suburban, rural: most turned redder.

Senator Bernie Sanders has a very pointed answer, starting with this view that many voters didn't see Vice President Kamala Harris as authentically driven to solve major economic issues. And now, a number of leading Democrats are wondering if they should give the Vermont Senator more time and emphasis.

We talk to former Sanders supporters who are hoping to organize for similar candidates in the future.

Our guests:

