Monroe County election guide: How and where to vote and who the candidates are

Between presidential, congressional, and statehouse elections, New York has two separate primaries and a general election this year.

And for voters, that means a lot of dates and other information to keep track of. We're here to help, so we’ve laid out the important deadlines and other information around voting. And if you want to check your registration status or find your polling place, start here.

What's on the ballot

June 25: Primary elections. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. These races are not yet settled but at least one likely contest has emerged for a New York state Assembly seat representing neighborhoods on the city's west side and Gates. Incumbent Demond Meeks faces a Democratic primary challenge from Rochester City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot. Early voting occurs June 15-23.

Nov. 5: General election. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The presidential race is on the ballot as are contests for the 25th Congressional District, all state Assembly seats, all state Senate seats, Monroe County clerk, and a few local races. Early voting takes place from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.

A list of all early voting sites can be found on the Monroe County Board of Elections website, monroecounty.gov/elections-earlyvoting.

General Election Ballot Measures

Early last year, state lawmakers passed the Equal Rights Amendment for the second consecutive legislative session, and it was supposed to be on the ballot this November. However, a state court in May struck it down. State Attorney General Letitia James is appealing the decision.

The New York Civil Liberties Union says the amendment would prohibit discrimination by the state government on grounds of race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, creed, religion, or sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive health care and autonomy.

It would also establish a constitutional right to abortion in New York.

The state has similar anti-discrimination laws on the books as well as laws protecting abortion access. But supporters say the constitutional amendment is necessary to shield those rights and protections from “shifting political winds . ”

Some oppose the measure because of the abortion rights provision, and they’ve cited concern about transgender athletes playing on girls' sports teams.



How to Vote

You can cast your ballot in person at your assigned polling place on Election Day. During the early voting period (see above for dates), you can do so at any of the polling sites. If you qualify, you may also request an absentee ballot.

The 2024 elections will be the first in which New York has early mail-in voting. Voters can request a mail-in ballot from the state Board of Elections or their county Board of Elections up to 10 days before an election. They'll have to mail them back, bring them to an early voting site, submit them to the County Board of Elections, or bring them to a polling site in the county by 9 p.m. on the day of the election.



Voter registration deadlines

Feb. 14: The last day for voters to change their party enrollment ahead of the primaries. If a voter submitted any changes after that date, they'll take effect July 5.

June 10: The last day for voters to change their ADDRESS ahead of the June 25 primary.

The last day for voters to change their ADDRESS ahead of the June 25 primary. June 15: The last day for voters to REGISTER ahead of the June 25 primary.

The last day for voters to REGISTER ahead of the June 25 primary. Oct. 21: The last day for registered voters to change their ADDRESS before the general election.

The last day for registered voters to change their ADDRESS before the general election. Oct. 26: The last day to REGISTER ahead of the general election.

Mail-in voting deadlines

June 15: The last day most voters can apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot.

The last day most voters can apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot. June 25: The date by which all absentee and mail-in ballots must be postmarked.

The date by which all absentee and mail-in ballots must be postmarked. Oct. 26: The last day to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot for the general election.

The last day to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot for the general election. Nov. 5: The date by which all absentee and mail-in ballots must be postmarked.

Here's what to do if your ability to vote is challenged

The Monroe County Board of Elections recommends that voters request an affidavit ballot if they report to their polling sites but are told they aren’t on the list of eligible voters.

Voters complete those ballots on the spot, and the Board of Elections later checks them against its records to determine whether those individuals were eligible to vote.

The state Attorney General's Office also operates an Election Protection Hotline during early voting and on election days. The volunteers who staff it can work with local Boards of Election to troubleshoot or resolve issues. That number is (866) 390-2992, and voters can also submit complaints online at electionhotline.ag.ny.gov.

United States Senator Candidates

Kirsten Gillibrand

Party Lines: Democratic

Place of Residence: Albany

Age: 57 Campaign Site Gillibrand has served as the U.S. senator for New York since 2009. She previously served one term in the House of Representatives. Provided Mike Sapraicone

Party Lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of Residence: Oyster Bay

Age: 67 Campaign Site Sapraicone founded a company that provides security services to businesses. He retired from the New York Police Department as a detective. Provided

New York House of Representatives Candidates

New York's 25th Congressional District

District Map



Joe Morelle

Party Lines: Democratic

Place of Residence: Irondequoit

Age: 67 Campaign Site

Facebook Morelle is the incumbent House Representative for the 25th District, and a former Assembly majority leader. Crystal Cusimano Figueroa/Crystal Figueroa Photography / Photo provided Gregg Sadwick

Party Lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of Residence: Penfield

Age: 58 Campaign Site

Facebook Sadwick is the owner and operator of Solid Surfaces and Flower City Collision. Provided

State Legislature: Senate and Assembly

New York’s legislative branch comprises the Senate and the Assembly. Think of them the same way you would the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

New York State Senate

The primary purpose of the 63-member Senate, the upper house in New York’s legislature, is to oversee the state’s purse. The includes shaping and approving the state’s budget, which is $237 billion for the current fiscal year. The budget covers everything from school aid and state agency operations to local infrastructure projects and, this year, changes in state alcoholic beverage laws.

The Senate’s other fundamental purpose is to draft laws intended to address the needs and concerns of communities they represent.

In other words, the legislative branch touches every aspect of New Yorkers’ lives.

Senators serve two-year terms and are paid $142,000 a year plus per diems and leadership stipends.

New York State Senate Candidates

New York's 54th Senate District

Scott Comegys

Party Lines: Democrat, Working Families

Place of Residence: Palmyra

Age: 52 Campaign Site

Facebook Comegys was facilities manager at Strong Memorial Hospital. He's the Wayne County Democratic Committee chair and runs an alpaca farm. Provided Pam Helming

Party Lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of Residence: Canandaigua

Age: 62 Campaign Site The incumbent 54th District senator experience in regulatory affairs, land use planning, and managing group homes, and has worked for over 30 years in commercial property management. Provided

New York's 55th Senate District

Samra Brouk

Party Lines: Democrat, Working Families

Place of Residence: Rochester

Age: 38 Campaign Site

Facebook Brouk currently serves as the 55th District senator. She's worked in nonprofits and fundraising for startup companies.

Provided Luis Martinez

Party Lines: Republican

Place of Residence: Pittsford

Age: 75 Campaign Site Before running for the 55th District senate, Martinez had a 40-year career in human resources.

New York's 56th Senate District

Jeremy Cooney

Party Lines: Democrat, Working Families

Place of Residence: Rochester

Age: 42 Campaign Site

Facebook The incumbent 56th District senator has held several positions in government, philanthropic fundraising, and public strategy. Provided James VanBrederode

Party Lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of Residence: Gates

Age: 60 Campaign Site

Facebook VanBrederode is the retired Gates police chief. Provided

New York's 62nd Senate District

Robert Ortt

Party Lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of Residence: North Tonawanda

Age: 45 Campaign Site

Facebook The incumbent 62nd District senator is leader of the chamber’s Republican minority and the mayor of North Tonawanda. He is a veteran who works as a personal financial analyst. Provided

New York State Assembly

The primary purpose of the 150-member Assembly, the lower house in New York’s Legislature, is to oversee the state’s purse. That includes shaping and approving the state’s budget, which is $237 billion for the current fiscal year. The budget covers everything from school aid and state agency operations to local infrastructure projects and, this year, changes in state alcoholic beverage laws.

The Assembly’s other fundamental purpose is to draft laws intended to address the needs and concerns of the communities they represent.

In other words, the legislative branch touches every aspect of New Yorkers’ lives.

Assemblymembers serve two-year terms and are paid $142,000 a year plus per diems and leadership stipends.

New York State Assembly Candidates

New York's 130th Assembly District

Brian Manktelow

Party Lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of Residence: Lyons

Age: 60 Campaign Site The incumbent 130th District Assemblymember is a veteran who owns and operates Manktelow Farms in Lions. Provided James Schuler

Party Lines: Democrat

Place of Residence: Palmyra

Age: 55 Campaign Site

Facebook Schuler is the assistant director of Youth Advocate Programs, a nonprofit that provides services as alternatives to youth incarceration, congregate child welfare, behavioral health and intellectual disabilities placements. No photo provided

New York's 133rd Assembly District

Andrea Bailey

Party Lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of Residence: Geneseo

Age: 51 Campaign Site Bailey is the Livingston County clerk and a former Geneseo Town Board Member. She's worked in retail management. Provided Andrea Bailey Colleen Walsh-Williams

Party Lines: Democrat

Place of Residence: Avon

Age: 54 Campaign Site Walsh-Williams has held positions in the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Department of Transportation, and the Department of State’s Office of Planning, Development, and Community Infrastructure. She has served as an elected union leader for the law enforcement union Council 82 and the New York State Correction Officers & Police Benevolent Association, and as the Public Employees Federation's Rochester regional director. She also served two terms on the Red Creek Central School Board.

No photo provided

New York's 134th Assembly District

District Map



Joshua Jensen

Party Lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of Residence: Greece

Age: 36 Campaign Site

Facebook Jensen is the incumbent 134th District Assemblymember. A former Greece Town Board member, Jensen has worked in several public relations positions. Provided

New York's 135th Assembly District

Kimberly DeRosa

Party Lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of Residence: Penfield

Age: 47 Campaign Site DeRosa has a background in management and human resources and homeschooling. Provided Jen Lunsford

Party Lines: Democratic, Working Familes

Place of Residence: Penfield

Age: 42 Campaign Site

Facebook Lunsford is the incumbent 135th District Assemblymember. As an attorney, she handled personal injury, workers' compensation, and Social Security disability matters. Provided

New York's 136th Assembly District

Sarah Clark

Party Lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of Residence: Rochester

Age: 50 Campaign Site

Facebook Clark is the incumbent 136th District Assemblymember, and a former aide to Sens. Kirsten Gilibrand and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Provided Orlando Rivera

Party Lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of Residence: Rochester

Age: 47 Campaign Site Rivera is a licensed real estate professional. Provided

New York's 137th Assembly District

Willie Lightfoot

Party Line: Democratic

Place of Residence: Rochester

Age: 51 Campaign Site Lightfoot is a current member of Rochester City Council and a former Monroe County legislator. He is a licensed barber and owner of New Creations Unisex Shop and a retired firefighter and U.S. Air Force veteran. Provided Demond Meeks

Party Lines: Working Families

Place of Residence: Rochester

Age: 45 Campaign Site The incumbent 137th District Assemblymember was the administrative organizer for 1199 SEIU. Provided Marcus Williams

Party Lines: Republican

Place of Residence: Rochester

Age: 42 Twitter

Facebook Williams is an entrepreneur. Provided

New York's 138th Assembly District

Harry Bronson

Party Lines: Democratic, Working Families

Place of Residence: Rochester

Age: 65 Campaign Site The incumbent 138th District Assemblymember is a former Monroe County legislator and formerly owned Equal Grounds coffee shop with his husband. Provided Tracy DiFlorio

Party Lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of Residence: Chili

Age: 60 Campaign Site DiFlorio has been a Monroe County legislator since 2016. She was a former Chili Town Board member and works as a Quality Systems training specialist at Bausch + Lomb. Provided

New York's 139th Assembly District

Steve Hawley

Party Lines: Republican, Conservative

Place of Residence: Rochester

Age: 77 Campaign Site The incumbent 139th District Assemblymember owns a property and casualty insurance agency. Hawley is the former owner and operator of a farm. Photo provided

Monroe County Clerk