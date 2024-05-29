Monroe County election guide: How and where to vote and who the candidates are
Between presidential, congressional, and statehouse elections, New York has two separate primaries and a general election this year.
And for voters, that means a lot of dates and other information to keep track of. We're here to help, so we’ve laid out the important deadlines and other information around voting. And if you want to check your registration status or find your polling place, start here.
What's on the ballot
June 25: Primary elections. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. These races are not yet settled but at least one likely contest has emerged for a New York state Assembly seat representing neighborhoods on the city's west side and Gates. Incumbent Demond Meeks faces a Democratic primary challenge from Rochester City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot. Early voting occurs June 15-23.
Nov. 5: General election. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The presidential race is on the ballot as are contests for the 25th Congressional District, all state Assembly seats, all state Senate seats, Monroe County clerk, and a few local races. Early voting takes place from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.
A list of all early voting sites can be found on the Monroe County Board of Elections website, monroecounty.gov/elections-earlyvoting.
General Election Ballot Measures
Early last year, state lawmakers passed the Equal Rights Amendment for the second consecutive legislative session, and it was supposed to be on the ballot this November. However, a state court in May struck it down. State Attorney General Letitia James is appealing the decision.
The New York Civil Liberties Union says the amendment would prohibit discrimination by the state government on grounds of race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, creed, religion, or sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive health care and autonomy.
It would also establish a constitutional right to abortion in New York.
The state has similar anti-discrimination laws on the books as well as laws protecting abortion access. But supporters say the constitutional amendment is necessary to shield those rights and protections from “shifting political winds.”
Some oppose the measure because of the abortion rights provision, and they’ve cited concern about transgender athletes playing on girls' sports teams.
How to Vote
You can cast your ballot in person at your assigned polling place on Election Day. During the early voting period (see above for dates), you can do so at any of the polling sites. If you qualify, you may also request an absentee ballot.
The 2024 elections will be the first in which New York has early mail-in voting. Voters can request a mail-in ballot from the state Board of Elections or their county Board of Elections up to 10 days before an election. They'll have to mail them back, bring them to an early voting site, submit them to the County Board of Elections, or bring them to a polling site in the county by 9 p.m. on the day of the election.
Voter registration deadlines
- Feb. 14: The last day for voters to change their party enrollment ahead of the primaries. If a voter submitted any changes after that date, they'll take effect July 5.
- June 10: The last day for voters to change their ADDRESS ahead of the June 25 primary.
- June 15: The last day for voters to REGISTER ahead of the June 25 primary.
- Oct. 21: The last day for registered voters to change their ADDRESS before the general election.
- Oct. 26: The last day to REGISTER ahead of the general election.
Mail-in voting deadlines
- June 15: The last day most voters can apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot.
- June 25: The date by which all absentee and mail-in ballots must be postmarked.
- Oct. 26: The last day to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot for the general election.
- Nov. 5: The date by which all absentee and mail-in ballots must be postmarked.
Here's what to do if your ability to vote is challenged
The Monroe County Board of Elections recommends that voters request an affidavit ballot if they report to their polling sites but are told they aren’t on the list of eligible voters.
Voters complete those ballots on the spot, and the Board of Elections later checks them against its records to determine whether those individuals were eligible to vote.
The state Attorney General's Office also operates an Election Protection Hotline during early voting and on election days. The volunteers who staff it can work with local Boards of Election to troubleshoot or resolve issues. That number is (866) 390-2992, and voters can also submit complaints online at electionhotline.ag.ny.gov.
United States Senator Candidates
Kirsten Gillibrand
Gillibrand has served as the U.S. senator for New York since 2009. She previously served one term in the House of Representatives.
Mike Sapraicone
Sapraicone founded a company that provides security services to businesses. He retired from the New York Police Department as a detective.
New York House of Representatives Candidates
New York's 25th Congressional District
Joe Morelle
Morelle is the incumbent House Representative for the 25th District, and a former Assembly majority leader.
Gregg Sadwick
Sadwick is the owner and operator of Solid Surfaces and Flower City Collision.
State Legislature: Senate and Assembly
New York’s legislative branch comprises the Senate and the Assembly. Think of them the same way you would the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
New York State Senate
The primary purpose of the 63-member Senate, the upper house in New York’s legislature, is to oversee the state’s purse. The includes shaping and approving the state’s budget, which is $237 billion for the current fiscal year. The budget covers everything from school aid and state agency operations to local infrastructure projects and, this year, changes in state alcoholic beverage laws.
The Senate’s other fundamental purpose is to draft laws intended to address the needs and concerns of communities they represent.
In other words, the legislative branch touches every aspect of New Yorkers’ lives.
Senators serve two-year terms and are paid $142,000 a year plus per diems and leadership stipends.
New York State Senate Candidates
New York's 54th Senate District
Scott Comegys
Comegys was facilities manager at Strong Memorial Hospital. He's the Wayne County Democratic Committee chair and runs an alpaca farm.
Pam Helming
The incumbent 54th District senator experience in regulatory affairs, land use planning, and managing group homes, and has worked for over 30 years in commercial property management.
New York's 55th Senate District
Samra Brouk
Brouk currently serves as the 55th District senator. She's worked in nonprofits and fundraising for startup companies.
Luis Martinez
Before running for the 55th District senate, Martinez had a 40-year career in human resources.
New York's 56th Senate District
Jeremy Cooney
The incumbent 56th District senator has held several positions in government, philanthropic fundraising, and public strategy.
James VanBrederode
VanBrederode is the retired Gates police chief.
New York's 62nd Senate District
Robert Ortt
The incumbent 62nd District senator is leader of the chamber’s Republican minority and the mayor of North Tonawanda. He is a veteran who works as a personal financial analyst.
New York State Assembly
The primary purpose of the 150-member Assembly, the lower house in New York’s Legislature, is to oversee the state’s purse. That includes shaping and approving the state’s budget, which is $237 billion for the current fiscal year. The budget covers everything from school aid and state agency operations to local infrastructure projects and, this year, changes in state alcoholic beverage laws.
The Assembly’s other fundamental purpose is to draft laws intended to address the needs and concerns of the communities they represent.
In other words, the legislative branch touches every aspect of New Yorkers’ lives.
Assemblymembers serve two-year terms and are paid $142,000 a year plus per diems and leadership stipends.
New York State Assembly Candidates
New York's 130th Assembly District
Brian Manktelow
The incumbent 130th District Assemblymember is a veteran who owns and operates Manktelow Farms in Lions.
James Schuler
Schuler is the assistant director of Youth Advocate Programs, a nonprofit that provides services as alternatives to youth incarceration, congregate child welfare, behavioral health and intellectual disabilities placements.
|No photo provided
New York's 133rd Assembly District
Andrea Bailey
Bailey is the Livingston County clerk and a former Geneseo Town Board Member. She's worked in retail management.
Colleen Walsh-Williams
Walsh-Williams has held positions in the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Department of Transportation, and the Department of State’s Office of Planning, Development, and Community Infrastructure. She has served as an elected union leader for the law enforcement union Council 82 and the New York State Correction Officers & Police Benevolent Association, and as the Public Employees Federation's Rochester regional director. She also served two terms on the Red Creek Central School Board.
|No photo provided
New York's 134th Assembly District
Joshua Jensen
Jensen is the incumbent 134th District Assemblymember. A former Greece Town Board member, Jensen has worked in several public relations positions.
New York's 135th Assembly District
Kimberly DeRosa
DeRosa has a background in management and human resources and homeschooling.
Jen Lunsford
Lunsford is the incumbent 135th District Assemblymember. As an attorney, she handled personal injury, workers' compensation, and Social Security disability matters.
New York's 136th Assembly District
Sarah Clark
Clark is the incumbent 136th District Assemblymember, and a former aide to Sens. Kirsten Gilibrand and Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Orlando Rivera
Rivera is a licensed real estate professional.
New York's 137th Assembly District
Willie Lightfoot
Lightfoot is a current member of Rochester City Council and a former Monroe County legislator. He is a licensed barber and owner of New Creations Unisex Shop and a retired firefighter and U.S. Air Force veteran.
Demond Meeks
The incumbent 137th District Assemblymember was the administrative organizer for 1199 SEIU.
Marcus Williams
Williams is an entrepreneur.
New York's 138th Assembly District
Harry Bronson
The incumbent 138th District Assemblymember is a former Monroe County legislator and formerly owned Equal Grounds coffee shop with his husband.
Tracy DiFlorio
DiFlorio has been a Monroe County legislator since 2016. She was a former Chili Town Board member and works as a Quality Systems training specialist at Bausch + Lomb.
New York's 139th Assembly District
Steve Hawley
The incumbent 139th District Assemblymember owns a property and casualty insurance agency. Hawley is the former owner and operator of a farm.
Monroe County Clerk
Jamie Romeo
Romeo was appointed as county clerk in February 2020, elected to a four-year term that November. Before that, she served in the state Assembly for a little over a year, as chair and executive director of the Monroe County Democratic Committee, and as a legislative aide in the state Senate and county Legislature.
Peter Vazquez
Vazquez was host of "Next Steps" show on WYSL, former executive director of an affordable housing complex, former teacher at Charles Finney School and former adjunct professor at Roberts Wesleyan, and a disabled veteran.