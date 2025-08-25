The Judicial Observation Project explained
Trust in the American justice system is at a historic low, and even many judges acknowledge systemic racism exists within the courts.
In Rochester, the Judicial Observation Project is working to change that by training community members to observe court proceedings and provide feedback directly to volunteer judges.
Our guests tell us about how the program was built, what it’s accomplished so far, and how it could be a model.
In studio:
- Hon. Melissa Barrett, Rochester City Court judge and the supervising judge of City Courts in the 7th Judicial District
- Dr. Rashid Muhammad, director of community partnerships at JustCause