Connections
The Judicial Observation Project explained

By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published August 25, 2025 at 2:15 PM EDT
Rashid Muhammad and Melissa Barrett with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections" on Monday, August 25, 2025
Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Trust in the American justice system is at a historic low, and even many judges acknowledge systemic racism exists within the courts.

In Rochester, the Judicial Observation Project is working to change that by training community members to observe court proceedings and provide feedback directly to volunteer judges.

Our guests tell us about how the program was built, what it’s accomplished so far, and how it could be a model.

In studio:

Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
