The Judicial Observation Project explained

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Trust in the American justice system is at a historic low, and even many judges acknowledge systemic racism exists within the courts.

In Rochester, the Judicial Observation Project is working to change that by training community members to observe court proceedings and provide feedback directly to volunteer judges.

Our guests tell us about how the program was built, what it’s accomplished so far, and how it could be a model.

In studio:

