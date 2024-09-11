Candidates for Assembly District 133

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for office.

This hour, we sit down with the candidates for New York’s 133rd Assembly District. Colleen Walsh-Williams and Andrea Bailey* join us to discuss their backgrounds, their platforms, and their priorities for office.

In studio:



Colleen Walsh-Williams, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 133

Andrea Bailey, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 133

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order that they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections candidate list.