Connections

Candidates for Assembly District 133

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 11, 2024 at 2:44 PM EDT
Andrea Bailey and Colleen Walsh-Williams on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 11, 2024
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Andrea Bailey and Colleen Walsh-Williams on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 11, 2024

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for office.

This hour, we sit down with the candidates for New York’s 133rd Assembly District. Colleen Walsh-Williams and Andrea Bailey* join us to discuss their backgrounds, their platforms, and their priorities for office.

In studio:

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order that they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections candidate list.

Connections
