Inside RIT Shorts: Creativity, Experimentation, and Film
Short films are having a moment.
For student filmmakers, the short film is a space to experiment, take risks, and share stories that might not otherwise be told. They can capture a single emotion, a fleeting moment, or a bold new idea — and offer a glimpse into the next generation of storytellers.
We talk with students from RIT’s School of Film and Animation about their work, the changing role of short films, and what audiences can expect from the latest installment of RIT Shorts, airing August 28 on WXXI-TV.
Our guests:
- Christine Banna, assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT
- Deanna Moorehead, 3D artist
- Vinh Nguyen, 2D/experimental animator
- Colin O’Brien, composer and sound designer