Inside RIT Shorts: Creativity, Experimentation, and Film

By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published August 26, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Short films are having a moment.

For student filmmakers, the short film is a space to experiment, take risks, and share stories that might not otherwise be told. They can capture a single emotion, a fleeting moment, or a bold new idea — and offer a glimpse into the next generation of storytellers.

We talk with students from RIT’s School of Film and Animation about their work, the changing role of short films, and what audiences can expect from the latest installment of RIT Shorts, airing August 28 on WXXI-TV.

Our guests:

Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
