We sit down with the candidates for Monroe County Court Judge: Michael Ansaldi and Joseph DiNolfo. County Court serves as a trial court, and judges largely handle felony criminal cases.

The candidates share their backgrounds and experience and answer your questions.

Our guests*:



Michael Ansaldi, candidate for Monroe County Court Judge

Joseph DiNolfo, candidate for Monroe County Court Judge

*Notes: Candidates’ names are listed in the order they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections’ Certification of Candidates list.

You can read more about this race and others you'll see on your ballot in the WXXI Local Elections Guide.