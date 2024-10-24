© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Candidates for Monroe County Court Judge

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 24, 2024 at 3:44 PM EDT
Three smiling men wearing headphones sit in front of microphones at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has short brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing a blue blazer, white button down shirt and green tie; the man in the center is bald and is wearing a blue blazer, a blue button down shirt and a blue tie: the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Michael Ansaldi and Joseph DiNolfo on "Connections witth Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 24, 2024

We sit down with the candidates for Monroe County Court Judge: Michael Ansaldi and Joseph DiNolfo. County Court serves as a trial court, and judges largely handle felony criminal cases.

The candidates share their backgrounds and experience and answer your questions.

Our guests*:

*Notes: Candidates’ names are listed in the order they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections’ Certification of Candidates list.
You can read more about this race and others you'll see on your ballot in the WXXI Local Elections Guide.

Tags
Connections Monroe County elections 2024
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams