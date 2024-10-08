Candidates for NYS Assembly District 130

We sit down with the candidates running for New York Assembly District 130. The district includes all of Wayne County and the town of Webster in Monroe County.

We talk with Democrat James Schuler and Republican Brian Manktelow* about their platforms and priorities for the district. They also answer our questions and yours.

Our guests:



James Schuler, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 130

Brian Manktelow, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 130

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order that they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections candidate list.

Find more information about this race on WXXI's Election Guide.