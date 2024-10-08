© 2024 WXXI News
Candidates for NYS Assembly District 130

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 8, 2024 at 3:13 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man at left has short grey hair and a grey beard and is wearing a turquoise button-down shirt; the man in the center has short dark hair and is wearing a grey blazer, a maroon button-down shirt, and a plaid tie; the man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue vest, a white long-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
James Schuler and Brian Manktelow on "Connections with "Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 8, 2024

We sit down with the candidates running for New York Assembly District 130. The district includes all of Wayne County and the town of Webster in Monroe County.

We talk with Democrat James Schuler and Republican Brian Manktelow* about their platforms and priorities for the district. They also answer our questions and yours.

Our guests:

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order that they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections candidate list.
Find more information about this race on WXXI's Election Guide.

Connections Monroe County elections 2024
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
