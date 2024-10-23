© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Candidates for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 23, 2024 at 3:31 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long blonde hair and is wearing a maroon top and black suit; a man front center has short blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt, a blue suit, a light blue tie, and light blue shoes; a woman back left has long brown hair and is wearing pink top and black suit; a man back center has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt, a grey suit, and a red tie; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a dark blue button-down shirt, jeans, and brown shoes
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Erin Skinner, John Bringewatt, (background) Stacey Romeo, and Ed White on Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 23, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Voters in eight local counties will see candidates for New York State Supreme Court on their ballots. Justices generally hear civil matters, such as divorce cases and those that involve large amounts of money.

Four candidates are running for two seats in the 7th Judicial District. Justices serve 14-year terms. This hour, we sit down with the candidates to discuss their backgrounds and experience.

Our guests*:

  • Erin Skinner, candidate for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District
  • John Bringewatt, candidate for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District
  • Stacey Romeo, candidate for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District
  • Ed White, candidate for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District

*Note: You can read more about this race and others you'll see on your ballot in the WXXI Local Elections Guide.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
