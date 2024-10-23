Candidates for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District

WXXI News

Voters in eight local counties will see candidates for New York State Supreme Court on their ballots. Justices generally hear civil matters, such as divorce cases and those that involve large amounts of money.

Four candidates are running for two seats in the 7th Judicial District. Justices serve 14-year terms. This hour, we sit down with the candidates to discuss their backgrounds and experience.

Our guests*:



Erin Skinner, candidate for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District

John Bringewatt, candidate for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District

Stacey Romeo, candidate for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District

Ed White, candidate for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District

*Note: You can read more about this race and others you'll see on your ballot in the WXXI Local Elections Guide.