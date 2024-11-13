© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Local Democrats reflect on the presidential race

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 13, 2024 at 2:57 PM EST
Four smiling people sit around a table in a radio talk studio: A woman front left has shoulder-length blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a long-sleeved dark green shirt, and jeans; a man back left has short dark hair and is wearing headphones, glasses, and an olive-colored polo shirt with a black collar; a woman back center has long dark hair and is wearing a light blue top and a black blazer; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt, jeans, and sneakers.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Jerri Lynn Sparks, (background) Avi Presberg, and Nayeliz Santiago on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 13, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

What went right for the Republicans? What went wrong for the Democrats? We continue our series of conversations on these themes.

This time, we host a panel of Democrats who held divergent views this past summer regarding whether President Biden should have remained in the race, and how the Harris campaign needed to reach voters. So what are the lessons going forward?

Our guests:

Tags
Connections Monroe County elections 2024
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams