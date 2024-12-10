© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Todd Moss on conflicts facing the new presidential administration

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 10, 2024 at 2:33 PM EST
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a light blue button-down shirt
Provided
Todd Moss
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Rochester native Todd Moss is back on Connections, talking about U.S. foreign policy, the challenge for American diplomats, and the transition to cleaner energy technologies.

Moss previously served as U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Now he's the executive director of the Energy for Growth Hub, which focuses on climate policy and clean energy around the world.

Moss discusses the conflicts immediately facing the new Trump administration; the consequences of a more withdrawn U.S. influence; and who needs to decarbonize, and how.

Our guest:

Note: To access Todd Moss' piece, "Killer graphic shows why high-income low-energy countries don’t exist," click here.

Tags
Connections Monroe County elections 2024
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams