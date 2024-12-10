Todd Moss on conflicts facing the new presidential administration

WXXI News

Rochester native Todd Moss is back on Connections, talking about U.S. foreign policy, the challenge for American diplomats, and the transition to cleaner energy technologies.

Moss previously served as U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Now he's the executive director of the Energy for Growth Hub, which focuses on climate policy and clean energy around the world.

Moss discusses the conflicts immediately facing the new Trump administration; the consequences of a more withdrawn U.S. influence; and who needs to decarbonize, and how.

Note: To access Todd Moss' piece, "Killer graphic shows why high-income low-energy countries don’t exist," click here.