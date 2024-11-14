Volunteers are asked to assess the safety of local pedestrian crossings

In an attempt to get local governments to prioritize pedestrian safety, AARP is asking Monroe County residents to assess their community's intersections and crosswalks over the next nine days.

It's part of the organization's national Livable Communities program, which is dedicated to supporting older adults living their best lives at any age by working with local and state leaders.

AARP's so-called "walk audits" come with a checklist to evaluate the condition and function of sidewalks, streets, and pedestrian crossings.

For example, participants are asked to assess whether sidewalks are smooth and wide enough for walkers, and whether they have curb cuts or barriers such as overgrown vegetation, utility poles, or hydrants. Street assessments look for traffic lights and stop signs at intersections and crossings, well-marked crosswalks, and designated bicycle lanes.

"We often see in the wintertime, sidewalks that don't get plowed and people that end up walking to work in the street, or there are some areas that just don't even have sidewalks," said AARP New York associate director Kathleen Benedetti-Fisher. "This is a very serious hazard."

People between the ages of 60 and 70 accounted for the largest percentage of pedestrian fatalities (23%) in 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

On the morning of Nov. 9, 69 year old John Alligood of Penfield was crossing Whalen Rd. when he was struck by an SUV turning left onto Whalen from Five Mile Line Road. Alligood died the next day. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and had not announced any arrests as of Thursday.

Benedetti-Fisher said AARP is especially interested in evaluating intersections where pedestrians have been hurt or killed and crosswalks that are intimidating to older adults, especially those who rely on walkers or wheelchairs.

One example, she said, is the intersection of Hudson Ave. and Rt. 104 in Irondequoit, where residents of two nearby senior high rise apartments have a hard time crossing the street to get to a shopping plaza.

"It's such a scary intersection to cross, that so they need to rely on medical transport or whatever public transportation there is to just cross the street. That's just not right," said Benedetti-Fisher. "With just a little bit of planning, we could have an easier crossway."

Local News Monroe County launches new traffic safety committee The group will meet quarterly starting in January and will consider data and community input to develop "actionable steps" to address traffic hazards for all road users.

She said dangerous crosswalks aren't just a hazard, they can contribute to social isolation for older adults who may be afraid to venture out, and not only to essential places like doctors' offices or grocery stores.

"We also want them to have access to parks and a lot of the things that matter to older adults are just the things that matter to us when we were younger, but people start to let go of because they just can't get around," she said.

Once the walk audits are completed, AARP plans to share them with elected officials and post them online.

Benedetti-Fisher said she was encouraged by Monroe County's new Community Traffic Safety Team, announced recently by county executive Adam Bello.

Local residents who want to participate in a pedestrian safety walk audit can find more information at https://states.aarp.org/new-york/ny-walks?CMP=RDRCT-STATES-NY-LOCAL.