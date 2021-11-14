-
ConnectionsMore American workers are doing their jobs from home than ever before, thanks to the pandemic. Skeptical managers have had a chance to see a full year's…
-
The Genesee Brewery is adding jobs.The company that owns Genesee, FIFCO USA, says the Rochester operation will add more than 50 new union and management…
-
A software company is expanding in Rochester and expects to create up to 100 new jobs over the next five years.Officials with Calero-MDSL officially…
-
In this WXXI Business Report, news of 3 local companies adding jobs:-Expansion at Thermo Fisher Scientific.-Li-Cycle, a battery recycling company, is…
-
An Ogden packaging company is expanding, adding up to 40 jobs. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this week that ProAmpac is building a 25,000 square-foot…
-
An expansion by the German-based corporation Henkel will bring another 180 jobs to Geneva.On Thursday, Henkel announced a nearly $23 million investment in…
-
ConnectionsSummer jobs are not what they used to be. Statistics show that far fewer teenagers are working summer jobs. There's a ripple effect on the economy and…
-
NEW YORK (AP) New York state will apply for a federal program for unemployment money now that the state won't have to come up with additional funds to…
-
The latest numbers on job growth in New York state continue to show the negative impact of the coronavirus.Since the end of the Great Recession several…
-
The latest monthly unemployment numbers are out from the New York State Labor Department, and the Rochester region saw a steep increase in the jobless…