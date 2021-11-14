-
ConnectionsWe discuss a new partnership that offers mental health intervention services for Black and Brown victims of racial trauma and gun violence. It's a…
-
ConnectionsA 2019 report from ROC the Future showed that only five out of 10 kids in the City of Rochester felt like they mattered to people in the community.…
-
ConnectionsAre you making major life changes as a result of the pandemic? In a piece for the Atlantic Monthly, columnist Arthur Brooks writes that the pandemic…
-
ConnectionsHow can we make mental health services accessible to everyone? It's a question leaders at the Interdenominational Health Ministry Coalition have been…
-
ConnectionsWe discuss mental health in the workplace — both now and in the post-pandemic world. How should companies identify, understand, and respond to mental…
-
ConnectionsIf 911 is going to send fewer police officers to emergency calls, who goes instead? Monroe County has put together a Forensic Intervention (FIT) Team. The…
-
“Structural racism is why I’m leaving organized psychiatry.” That’s the title of an op-ed for Stat News written by Dr. Ruth Shim, a physician and…
-
It's been a year since Daniel Prude died after Rochester police officers restrained him during a mental health arrest. He had been rendered brain-dead…
-
ConnectionsOne year ago, Rochester Police encountered Daniel Prude in the early morning hours. One week later, Prude was dead. His story continues to change…
-
Research shows the pandemic has had significant mental health burdens on young adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 63…