© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Democratization policy consultant Valery Perry on democracy in America

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 20, 2024 at 2:21 PM EST
Valery Perry
Provided
Valery Perry
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

How do experts in the study of democracy view the results of the U.S. presidential election?

Valery Perry is a Buffalo native living and working in Sarajevo as a consultant in democratization policy. In a recent op-ed for the Democrat and Chronicle, she outlined themes for Americans to consider as the country heads into a new administration.

Perry joins us to explore those themes, including how to think about speakers and their interests, how to define corruption, how to analyze TV news, and how to boost engagement in local politics.

Our guest:

Tags
Connections Monroe County elections 2024
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams