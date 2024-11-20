Democratization policy consultant Valery Perry on democracy in America

WXXI News

How do experts in the study of democracy view the results of the U.S. presidential election?

Valery Perry is a Buffalo native living and working in Sarajevo as a consultant in democratization policy. In a recent op-ed for the Democrat and Chronicle, she outlined themes for Americans to consider as the country heads into a new administration.

Perry joins us to explore those themes, including how to think about speakers and their interests, how to define corruption, how to analyze TV news, and how to boost engagement in local politics.

