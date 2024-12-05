What is driving the rightward shift in many American counties?
Nearly 90 percent of American counties moved more to the political right in the recent election.
What is driving the shift? How durable is the Republican advantage? Monroe County moved rightward by two points.
Interestingly, two Finger Lakes counties — Yates and Tompkins — were among the rare counties to shift further left than 2020.
Our guest discusses the reddening of America in 2024:
- Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen