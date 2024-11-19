How do right-leaning political centrists view the recent election?

WXXI News

Tens of millions of Americans self-identify as being part of the political center: moderates who might lean one way or the other, but consider themselves to be sensible centrists.

Independent voters make up the fastest-growing affiliation in New York State.

So how do “small C” conservatives who align with the center view the recent election? What lessons do they want both parties to learn? We talk to two voters in that category.

In studio:

