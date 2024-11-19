© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

How do right-leaning political centrists view the recent election?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 19, 2024 at 2:40 PM EST
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair and is wearing a white button-shirt and blue sweater; a man at center has grey hair and a grey beard and is wearing a blue button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a lavender button-down shirt, pink and black plaid tie, jeans and brown shoes.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
John Love and John Calia on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 19, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Tens of millions of Americans self-identify as being part of the political center: moderates who might lean one way or the other, but consider themselves to be sensible centrists.

Independent voters make up the fastest-growing affiliation in New York State.

So how do “small C” conservatives who align with the center view the recent election? What lessons do they want both parties to learn? We talk to two voters in that category.

In studio:

  • John Calia, executive coach and author
  • John Love, president of the Bob Johnson Auto Group
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
