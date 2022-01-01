© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

David Streever

Digital content manager
Stay Connected

David Streever is a journalist who has worked in public media since 2019, starting at WCVE-FM in Richmond, Va. before moving to Rochester, NY to work for WXXI. Before coming to public media, he reported for digital and print magazines after a tech career. When not working on the news, he bikes, cooks and spends time with his family.