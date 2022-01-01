David StreeverDigital content manager
David Streever is a journalist who has worked in public media since 2019, starting at WCVE-FM in Richmond, Va. before moving to Rochester, NY to work for WXXI. Before coming to public media, he reported for digital and print magazines after a tech career. When not working on the news, he bikes, cooks and spends time with his family.
More than a year after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the 12-ton statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to be removed, it was lifted from its pedestal in Richmond, Va., to be placed into storage.
Lawmakers in the Democratic-majority Virginia legislature voted to end the death penalty citing its high cost, the possibility of executing the innocent and its disproportionate racial impact.