Connections

AI and the news and 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons, coming up on "Connections," 10/11/2024

WXXI News | By David Streever
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:04 PM EDT
toy robots face a computer monitor that says 'NEWS' in big letters before a robot
charles taylor
/
stock.adobe.com

12:00: Artificial Intelligence in journalism. How is it being used now? What's coming next?
1:00: Dungeons & Dragons turned 50 this year. What keeps the game so popular? How has it grown with its original fans? What are the social benefits of role playing?

Tow fellow Felix Simon published Artificial Intelligence in the News, a report on four years of research into the current and potential uses of AI in journalism. Our other guest, Lucas Samuel, has recently published a paper exploring the dangers of AI-driven disinformation campaigns during crises. We'll talk about their views and listen to a sample of an AI generated podcast version of Simon's paper.

  • Felix M. Simon, Research Fellow in AI and News, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, University of Oxford
  • Jason Lucas, Ph.D. Student in Informatics, Penn State University
Listen to an AI podcast generated from Simon's report

Then in our second hour, we talk Dungeons & Dragons with game researchers, publishers, designers and players. What keeps the game so fresh after 50 years? What other games has it inspired?

  • Sean Boyle (he/him), Principal Lecturer, Interactive Games and Media at RIT
  • Jon-Paul Dyson, PhD, Senior Vice President for Exhibits and Interpretive Resources (he/him)
  • Ben Doran, game designer/publisher of Dead Halt as ZONWARE (he/him)
  • Eira Brand, game designer, Head of Crowdfunding & Fulfillment at Wraithmarked Creative and Development, Lead at It's Never Dark Enough (she/her/hers)
David Streever
David Streever is a journalist who authored books and reported for magazines before joining public media in 2019. He was editor-in-chief of an arts and culture magazine and has covered everything from bike racing to housing and poverty. Outside of work, he's a proud dad who bikes and cooks with his family.
See stories by David Streever

