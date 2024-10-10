AI and the news and 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons, coming up on "Connections," 10/11/2024

12:00: Artificial Intelligence in journalism. How is it being used now? What's coming next?

1:00: Dungeons & Dragons turned 50 this year. What keeps the game so popular? How has it grown with its original fans? What are the social benefits of role playing?

Tow fellow Felix Simon published Artificial Intelligence in the News, a report on four years of research into the current and potential uses of AI in journalism. Our other guest, Lucas Samuel, has recently published a paper exploring the dangers of AI-driven disinformation campaigns during crises. We'll talk about their views and listen to a sample of an AI generated podcast version of Simon's paper.



Felix M. Simon, Research Fellow in AI and News, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, University of Oxford

Jason Lucas, Ph.D. Student in Informatics, Penn State University

Listen to an AI podcast generated from Simon's report Listen • 8:39

Then in our second hour, we talk Dungeons & Dragons with game researchers, publishers, designers and players. What keeps the game so fresh after 50 years? What other games has it inspired?

