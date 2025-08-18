Morelle plans Civic Genius town hall in search of solutions

Nate Payne/Nate Payne / Provided Joe Morelle

In an attempt to overcome partisan gridlock and work toward solutions, a local member of Congress will be hosting a different kind of town hall meeting next month.

Rep. Joe Morelle's office is partnering with the national organization Civic Genius to host what they call an "innovative, deliberative town hall" that facilitates deep discussion of the issues.

Morelle thinks his constituents are ready for a constructive conversation.

"I think people really are desperate for government that works," the Democrat said. "I don't know that they find that many opportunities to engage, though, in sort of a civil discourse. So that's what we hope to be able to do."

Attendance at the event will be decided through a lottery system that will select a cross-section of voters with varying political views, Morelle explained.

"At a town hall, you could end up in a situation where everyone is a Democrat and people on the other side of the aisle will feel there's no real value in going, so I don't want that to happen. We're trying to encourage people from all different walks of life, and political philosophy, and then we'll pick them out."

Registration for a chance to attend the Sept. 25 meeting is open to all residents of the 25th congressional district. The enrollment deadline is midnight on Aug. 31.

Morelle said town hall attendees will gather in small groups to discuss a range of topics and offer feedback on various policy ideas.

There is also an online form through which residents can submit a question for the congressman, whether they attend the session or not.

The location of the town hall meeting has yet to be announced. It is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm.



