ICE shooting sparks protests; Wegmans uses biometric data; 'Best of Rochester'

We're joined by members of the WXXI News and CITY Magazine teams to discuss the most popular stories this week.

First, investigations and City Hall reporter Gino Fanelli recaps Thursday evening's protest against ICE. Local demonstrators rallied outside of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrol station in Irondequoit, calling for justice for Renee Nicole Good. Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Then, investigations and enterprise editor Brian Sharp explains controversy surrounding Wegmans using biometric data in some of its stores.

We end the week with a look at CITY Magazine's Best Of Rochester awards. You can join in as we test how many "Rochester things" our guests have experienced.

