ICE shooting sparks protests; Wegmans uses biometric data; 'Best of Rochester'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 9, 2026 at 3:21 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front right has long red hair and is wearing a green sweater with a brown pattern, a white shirt and black pants and is holding up a magazine with a yellow, blue and red cover; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue sweater with a grey stripe across the front, blue jeans and brown shoes and is holding up the same magazine; a woman back left has short brown hair and is wearing a beige sweatshirt while sitting with her arms outstretched; a man back right has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing a red pullover.
1 of 6  — (foreground) Leah Stacy and Evan Dawson, (background) Katie Epner and Mike McGinnis on "Connections"
(foreground) Leah Stacy and Evan Dawson, (background) Katie Epner and Mike McGinnis on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 9, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A bald man wearing black is working as a deejay.
2 of 6  — KX0A6660.jpg
DJ Delano spins records at the CITY Magazine "Best of Rochester" party at Anthology on January 3, 2026
Mike Martinez
Several young men enthusiastically dance on a stage.
3 of 6  — KX0A6425.jpg
TruKrump Collective performs at CITY Magazine's "Best of Rochester" party at Anthology on Saturday, January 3, 2026
Mike Martinez
Six happy people stand on a stage.
4 of 6  — Ryan Williamson, Mike McGinnis, Leah Stacy, Roberto Lagares and Katie Epner onstage at CITY Magazine's "Best of Rochester" party at Anthology on January 3, 2026
Ryan Williamson, Mike McGinnis, Leah Stacy, Roberto Lagares and Katie Epner onstage at CITY Magazine's "Best of Rochester" party at Anthology on January 3, 2026
Mike Martinez
Four smiling people stand with their arms around each other.
5 of 6  — Roberto Lagares, Leah Stacy, Mike McGinnis and Chris Hastings at CITY Magazine's "Best of Rochester" party at Anthology on January 3, 2026
Roberto Lagares, Leah Stacy, Mike McGinnis and Chris Hastings at CITY Magazine's "Best of Rochester" party at Anthology on January 3, 2026
Mike Martinez
Hundreds of happy people are standing in a large industrial space.
6 of 6  — KX0A6585.jpg
Revelers at CITY Magazine's "Best of Rochester" party at Anthology on Saturday, January 3, 2026
Mike Martinez
WXXI News

We're joined by members of the WXXI News and CITY Magazine teams to discuss the most popular stories this week.

First, investigations and City Hall reporter Gino Fanelli recaps Thursday evening's protest against ICE. Local demonstrators rallied outside of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrol station in Irondequoit, calling for justice for Renee Nicole Good. Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Then, investigations and enterprise editor Brian Sharp explains controversy surrounding Wegmans using biometric data in some of its stores.

We end the week with a look at CITY Magazine's Best Of Rochester awards. You can join in as we test how many "Rochester things" our guests have experienced.

In studio:

"The End of the Line: Rochester’s Subway 2.0"
This award-winning documentary, originally produced in 1994, tells the little-known story of the rail line that operated in a former section of the Erie Canal from 1927 until its abandonment in 1956. Produced by filmmakers Fredrick Armstrong and James P. Harte, The End of the Line recounts the tale of an American city’s bumpy ride through the Twentieth Century, from the perspective of a little engine that could, but didn’t. A fan-favorite for many years, this film has aired on WXXI and the History Channel. But something new has been in the works over the last 5 years… a complete digital restoration in HD from the ground up. The original team from Animatus Studio has reunited to bring this story into the 21st Century with Michael Champlin of DeBergerac Productions. The entire program has been remastered with enhanced audio, restored footage, and newly recreated graphics. In this updated version, the filmmakers return to the abandoned subway tunnel, as well as visiting the Rochester and Genesee Valley Railroad Museum. The resulting film covers what has changed since 1994 and reflects on why the subway still holds so much interest today. The result is a fresh, high-quality version that highlights Rochester’s unique place in American transit history. "The End of the Line – Rochester’s Subway 2.0" offers both longtime fans and new viewers a vivid look at how one city’s ambitions reflected those of many across the country.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
