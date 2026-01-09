Cheers and jeers from child care advocates

WXXI News

It has been a roller coaster of a week for child care advocates in New York State.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it was cracking down on the Child Care and Development Fund, a program that subsidizes care for 1.4 million children from low-income households. The administration alleges fraud is reason for the move, and it will require states like New York to provide extra documentation before receiving money.

Meanwhile, advocates in New York State are celebrating an announcement today by Governor Kathy Hochul. Her administration is investing in statewide universal pre-K and additional programs to help families.

We sit down with Assemblymember Sarah Clark and Pete Nabozny, policy director of the Children's Agenda, to discuss what it all means for families in our region.

In studio:

