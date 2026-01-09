© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Cheers and jeers from child care advocates

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 9, 2026 at 3:09 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing glasses and a light blue button-down shirt; a woman at center has long brown hair and is wearing a blue jacket over a white shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue sweater with a grey stripe across the chest and sleeves, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
Pete Nabozny and Sarah Clark with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 9, 2026
WXXI News

It has been a roller coaster of a week for child care advocates in New York State.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it was cracking down on the Child Care and Development Fund, a program that subsidizes care for 1.4 million children from low-income households. The administration alleges fraud is reason for the move, and it will require states like New York to provide extra documentation before receiving money.

Meanwhile, advocates in New York State are celebrating an announcement today by Governor Kathy Hochul. Her administration is investing in statewide universal pre-K and additional programs to help families.

We sit down with Assemblymember Sarah Clark and Pete Nabozny, policy director of the Children's Agenda, to discuss what it all means for families in our region.

In studio:

