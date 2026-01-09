© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Cheers and jeers from child care advocates

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST
Children learn through play with magnetic letters and numbers at Fun Times With Titi Childcare on Monday, October 27, 2025.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Children learn through play with magnetic letters and numbers at Fun Times With Titi Childcare on Monday, October 27, 2025.

12:00: Cheers and jeers from child care advocates

1:00: ICE shooting sparks protests; Wegmans uses biometric data; 'Best of Rochester'

It has been a roller coaster of a week for child care advocates in New York State. On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it was cracking down on the Child Care and Development Fund, a program that subsidizes care for 1.4 million children from low-income households. The administration alleges fraud is reason for the move, and it will require states like New York to provide extra documentation before receiving money. Meanwhile, advocates in New York State are celebrating an announcement today by Governor Kathy Hochul. Her administration is investing in statewide universal pre-K and additional programs to help families. We sit down with Assemblymember Sarah Clark and Pete Nabozny, policy director of the Children's Agenda, to discuss what it all means for families in our region. In studio:

  • Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136
  • Pete Nabozny, director of policy for The Children's Agenda

Then in our second hour, we're joined by members of the WXXI News and CITY Magazine teams to discuss the most popular stories this week. First, investigations and City Hall reporter Gino Fanelli recaps Thursday evening's protest against ICE. Local demonstrators rallied outside of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrol station in Irondequoit, calling for justice for Renee Nicole Good. Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Then, investigations and enterprise editor Brian Sharp explains controversy surrounding Wegmans using biometric data in some of its stores. We end the week with a look at CITY Magazine's Best Of Rochester awards. You can join in as we test how many "Rochester things" our guests have experienced. In studio:

  • Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News
  • Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
  • Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine
  • Katie Epner, director of video production for WXXI Public Media
  • Mike McGinnis, customer success manager by day, emcee and ringmaster of ceremonies by night

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.