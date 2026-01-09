12:00: Cheers and jeers from child care advocates

1:00: ICE shooting sparks protests; Wegmans uses biometric data; 'Best of Rochester'

It has been a roller coaster of a week for child care advocates in New York State. On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it was cracking down on the Child Care and Development Fund, a program that subsidizes care for 1.4 million children from low-income households. The administration alleges fraud is reason for the move, and it will require states like New York to provide extra documentation before receiving money. Meanwhile, advocates in New York State are celebrating an announcement today by Governor Kathy Hochul. Her administration is investing in statewide universal pre-K and additional programs to help families. We sit down with Assemblymember Sarah Clark and Pete Nabozny, policy director of the Children's Agenda, to discuss what it all means for families in our region. In studio:



Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Pete Nabozny, director of policy for The Children's Agenda

Then in our second hour, we're joined by members of the WXXI News and CITY Magazine teams to discuss the most popular stories this week. First, investigations and City Hall reporter Gino Fanelli recaps Thursday evening's protest against ICE. Local demonstrators rallied outside of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrol station in Irondequoit, calling for justice for Renee Nicole Good. Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Then, investigations and enterprise editor Brian Sharp explains controversy surrounding Wegmans using biometric data in some of its stores. We end the week with a look at CITY Magazine's Best Of Rochester awards. You can join in as we test how many "Rochester things" our guests have experienced. In studio:



Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News

Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine

Katie Epner, director of video production for WXXI Public Media

Mike McGinnis, customer success manager by day, emcee and ringmaster of ceremonies by night

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.